Connected Investors’ Online Platform Facilitates the Real Estate Buying Process

Connected Investors introduces new investors and seasoned buyers to its online real estate marketplace.
Connected Investors introduces new investors and seasoned buyers to its online real estate marketplace. The platform helps to quickly identify potential targets and then facilitates the buying process via dedicated real estate communities and private lenders.
Real estate investors can spend considerable time identifying targets and pouring over condition reports and property data. Connected Investors announces its online real estate platform that can make investing in real property across the nation, accessible to anyone. Within Connected Investors’ online network and marketplace, buyers can focus on properties that fit their specific criteria. Once properties are found, connections with sellers can be made via the platform’s built-in tools and resources.
Connected Investors’ features include:
● Nationwide Access
● Real-time Updates
● Import / Export data
● Data Filtering
● Property Alerts
● 1000+ Integrations
● Next Step CRM
● Property Valuations
● Private Lenders
Within Connected Investors, real estate investment communities are accessible for each city. These networks can help provide background and perspective on real estate transactions for buyers and sellers. Access to the networking opportunities that these communities provide is not commonly available when entering into a real estate transaction on one’s own.
Unlimited Search of Thousands of Investment Properties
Buyers who are Connected Investors subscribers get unlimited access to the platform, featuring listed properties that are either off-market or have not yet been listed on MLS. These properties include expired listings; for sale by owner; foreclosures/REO; pre-foreclosure; vacant; pre-auction properties and more. Connected Investors aggregates and presents properties for buyers’ consideration, and connects buyers with sellers in multiple categories, including house flippers, hedge funds, landlords, builders, real estate investors and land developers.
The Connected Investors platform provides buyers with the ability to quickly contact motivated sellers. Buyers registered with a Connected Investors account receive 20,000 monthly skip traces; sellers’ email addresses; and an ability to message sellers. All of these capabilities are available in Connected Investors’ full-featured demo.
Exclusive Private Lender Network
One of the most important components of Connected Investors is the access it offers to private, non-bank lenders. Real estate investors can gain access to the funding they need for most any residential or commercial property transaction, including long or short-term financing for purchases conducted on the platform. Buyers can get the financing they need for purchasing any type of property, including apartments and multi-family rentals. Funding is also available for construction loans, bridge loans, refinancing and more. The Connected Investor website offers free funding resources in addition to its private lender portal: investors can download a free list of 3,482 private lenders.
Comprehensive Library of Learning Tools
Connected Investors offers a library of educational resources on its website that allows new and expert buyers and others to learn about real estate investing. Articles, webinars, podcasts and more tools are available for free. Buyers may wish to review the webinar library that offers continuous broadcasts on timely topics, such as: ‘It's Never Been Easier To Find & Buy An Apartment Complex As An Investment.’
About Connected Investors
Connected Investors allows buyers to connect directly with sellers, removing all the middlemen. The platform brings the fintech revolution to real estate investing. Leveraging the largest social networking community dedicated to real estate investors (over 200,000 members), CI’s online marketplace and community connects buyers and sellers with real estate investment opportunities – providing a vast inventory of off-market properties, bulk property packages and more – all of which can be funded through CI’s centralized real estate investment funding portal, CiX.com.
