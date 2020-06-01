Merus to Participate in Fireside Chat at the Jefferies Virtual Healthcare Conference

/EIN News/ -- UTRECHT, The Netherlands and CAMBRIDGE, Mass., June 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Merus N.V. (Nasdaq: MRUS) (“Merus”, the “Company”, “we”, or “our”), a clinical-stage oncology company developing innovative, full-length multispecific antibodies (Biclonics® and Triclonics™), today announced that Bill Lundberg, M.D., Chief Executive Officer, will participate in a fireside chat at the Jefferies Virtual Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, June 3, 2020, at 3:30 p.m. ET.



A live webcast of the presentation will be available on the Investors and Media page of the Company's website, http://www.merus.nl . A replay of the presentation will be archived and available on the Merus website site for a limited time following the event.

About Merus N.V.

Merus is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company developing innovative full-length human bispecific antibody therapeutics, referred to as Biclonics®. Biclonics® are manufactured using industry standard processes and have been observed in preclinical and clinical studies to have several of the same features of conventional human monoclonal antibodies, such as long half-life and low immunogenicity. For additional information, please visit Merus’ website, www.merus.nl and https://twitter.com/MerusNV .

