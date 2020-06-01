Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 774 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 169,172 in the last 365 days.

Merus to Participate in Fireside Chat at the Jefferies Virtual Healthcare Conference

/EIN News/ -- UTRECHT, The Netherlands and CAMBRIDGE, Mass., June 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Merus N.V. (Nasdaq: MRUS) (“Merus”, the “Company”, “we”, or “our”), a clinical-stage oncology company developing innovative, full-length multispecific antibodies (Biclonics® and Triclonics™), today announced that Bill Lundberg, M.D., Chief Executive Officer, will participate in a fireside chat at the Jefferies Virtual Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, June 3, 2020, at 3:30 p.m. ET.

A live webcast of the presentation will be available on the Investors and Media page of the Company's website, http://www.merus.nl. A replay of the presentation will be archived and available on the Merus website site for a limited time following the event.

About Merus N.V.

Merus is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company developing innovative full-length human bispecific antibody therapeutics, referred to as Biclonics®. Biclonics® are manufactured using industry standard processes and have been observed in preclinical and clinical studies to have several of the same features of conventional human monoclonal antibodies, such as long half-life and low immunogenicity. For additional information, please visit Merus’ website, www.merus.nl and https://twitter.com/MerusNV

Investor and Media Inquiries:
Jillian Connell
Merus N.V.
Investor Relations and Corporate Communications
617-955-4716
j.connell@merus.nl

Primary Logo

You just read:

Merus to Participate in Fireside Chat at the Jefferies Virtual Healthcare Conference

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.