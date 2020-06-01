TILT Holdings Announces Earnings and Webcast Dates

/EIN News/ -- Fourth Quarter and Fiscal 2019 results will be reported Thursday, June 11th.

First Quarter 2020 earnings will be reported Tuesday, June 23rd.

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., June 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TILT Holdings Inc. (“TILT” or the “Company”) (CSE: TILT) (OTCQB: TLLTF), a foundational technology cannabis platform comprised of assets to support brands worldwide, announced it will release financial results for its fourth quarter and fiscal year-end 2019, which ended on December 31, 2019, after the stock market closes on Thursday, June 11, 2020, in compliance with the previously announced exemption. The Company will hold a webcast with the investment community at 5:00 PM Eastern Time on the same day.

The Company will release financial results for its first quarter 2020, which ended March 31, 2020, after the stock market closes on Tuesday, June 23, 2020. The Company will hold a webcast with the investment community at 5:00 PM Eastern Time on the same day.

A live webcast with the ability to ask questions and view the Company’s presentation will be available on the Investors – Events & Presentations section of the Company's website at https://investors.tiltholdings.com/ir-calendar. Please visit TILT's website at least 15 minutes prior to the start of each call to register, download and install any necessary audio software. The webcast will be archived for approximately 30 days.

About TILT

TILT Holdings serves cannabis brands worldwide through a strong network of portfolio companies committed to technological innovations that support long-term success. TILT services more than 2,000 brands and cannabis retailers across 33 states in the U.S., as well as in Canada, Israel, Mexico, South America and the European Union. As a market leader in cannabis technology and related products and services, the Company’s core assets include wholly-owned subsidiaries Jupiter Research, LLC, a company that focuses on the vast potential of inhalation through innovative design, development and manufacturing, and Blackbird Holdings Corp., a company that provides operations and software solutions for wholesale and retail distribution. The Company also owns cannabis operations in states including Massachusetts, led by Commonwealth Alternative Care, Inc.; and in Pennsylvania, led by Standard Farms, LLC. Headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts, with offices throughout the U.S., and London, TILT has over 350 employees and has sales in the U.S., Canada and Europe. For more information, visit www.tiltholdings.com.

