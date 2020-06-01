Hanmi Financial Corporation Changes its Annual Shareholders Meeting to a Digital Online Format

/EIN News/ -- LOS ANGELES, June 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hanmi Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: HAFC) (the “Company”), the holding company for Hanmi Bank, today announced that that the location of the Annual Meeting of Stockholders of the Company has been changed. As previously announced, the Annual Meeting will be held on Wednesday, June 10, 2020 at 10:30 a.m., local time. In light of the public health concerns regarding the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), the restrictions on in-person gatherings, and to support the health and well-being of our employees, directors and stockholders, the Annual Meeting will be held in a Digital Online format only. You will not be able to attend the Annual Meeting physically.



As described in the proxy materials for the Annual Meeting previously distributed, you are entitled to participate in the Annual Meeting if you were a stockholder of record as of the close of business on April 17, 2020, the record date, or hold a legal proxy for the meeting provided by your bank, broker, or nominee as of that date. We have adopted a digital format for the Annual Meeting to provide a consistent and convenient experience to all stockholders regardless of location. In order to attend the Annual Meeting, you must register in advance, using your control number and other information, at www.proxydocs.com/HAFC prior to the deadline of Monday, June 8, 2020 at 5:00 p.m. (Eastern Time). Upon completing your registration, you will receive further instructions via email, including your unique links that will allow you access to the meeting, vote online, and will also permit you to submit questions.

Whether or not you plan to attend the Annual Meeting, we urge you to vote and submit your proxy in advance of the meeting by one of the methods described in the proxy materials for the Annual Meeting. The proxy card included with the proxy materials previously distributed will not be updated to reflect the change in location and may continue to be used to vote your shares in connection with the Annual Meeting.

Headquartered in Los Angeles, California, Hanmi Financial Corporation owns Hanmi Bank, which serves multi-ethnic communities through its network of 35 full-service branches and 9 loan production offices in California, Texas, Illinois, Virginia, New Jersey, New York, Colorado, Washington and Georgia. Hanmi Bank specializes in real estate, commercial, SBA and trade finance lending to small and middle market businesses. Additional information is available at www.hanmi.com.

