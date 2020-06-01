Aeglea BioTherapeutics to Present at BIO Digital 2020

/EIN News/ -- AUSTIN, Texas, June 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGLE), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing a new generation of human enzyme therapeutics as innovative solutions for rare and other high-burden diseases, today announced it will provide a corporate overview at BIO Digital being held virtually June 8-12, 2020.



Presentation Details

Date: June 8-12, 2020

Presenter: Anthony G. Quinn, M.B. Ch.B., Ph.D., Aeglea’s president and chief executive officer

Location: https://www.bio.org/events/bio-digital

The presentation will be available for download on the Presentations & Events section of the Company’s website and also will be available on-demand to registered participants of BIO Digital at https://www.bio.org/events/bio-digital/sessions/620997.

About Aeglea BioTherapeutics

Aeglea BioTherapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company redefining the potential of human enzyme therapeutics to benefit people with rare and other high burden diseases. Aeglea's lead product candidate, pegzilarginase, is in a pivotal Phase 3 trial for the treatment of Arginase 1 Deficiency and has received both Rare Pediatric Disease and Breakthrough Therapy Designations. The Company received approval of its Clinical Trial Application (CTA) for ACN00177 for the treatment of Homocystinuria by the United Kingdom’s Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency (MHRA). Aeglea has an active discovery platform, with the most advanced program for Cystinuria. For more information, please visit http://aegleabio.com.



Media Contact:

Kelly Boothe, Ph.D.

Director, Corporate Communications

Aeglea BioTherapeutics

512.399.5458

media@aegleabio.com