T1 Payments Supports Las Vegas Bartenders During COVID-19 Pandemic by Donating to USBG National Charity Foundation

T1 Payments donates to USBG National Charity Foundation’s Bartender Emergency Assistance Program

T1 Payments is giving back to USBG National Charity Foundation - Bartender Emergency Assistance Program during the COVID-19 pandemic.

By joining together we hope to make a difference in supporting bartenders and those in the hospitality industry who are returning back to work and may be facing reduced working hours,” — T1 Payments representative

LAS VEGAS, NV, USA, June 2, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- T1 Payments, a leader in high-risk merchant processing, is giving back to USBG National Charity Foundation - Bartender Emergency Assistance Program in effort to help prepare bartenders for a return back to work. USBG is raising funds for its COVID-19 Relief and Response Fund to help support the Bartender Emergency Assistance Program.

USBG National Charity Foundation’s mission falls under three programmatic pillars: Social Responsibility, Community Service, and Philanthropy. USBG is encouraging those who can help to support the beverage industry during these times of uncertainty - reminding everyone to “help us serve those who serve us.”

The COVID-19 Relief and Response Fund has so far committed about $8 million, with 85% of the funds going to bartenders. T1 Payments is proud to continue supporting the beverage and hospitality industry during phases one and two of the COVID-19 pandemic reopening plan.

“By joining together we hope to make a difference in supporting bartenders and those in the hospitality industry who are returning back to work and may be facing reduced working hours,” said a T1 Payments representative. “We understand that many people may continue to be laid off, which is why it’s important we continue to show the Las Vegas community support.”

As Nevada soon enters phase two, bars that don’t serve food will plan on reopening. With many bartenders returning back to work, there are still those who will remain jobless until nightclubs and dayclubs reopen. T1 Payments believes it is essential that we continue supporting our Las Vegas bartenders until then.

For more information about how to donate to help beverage industry workers impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, visit the USBG website.

More about T1 Payments:

T1 Payments is a high-risk merchant processing company that is flexible, transparent, and scalable. T1 Payments’ secure gateway and integrated shopping cart solutions are compliant with all Payment Card Industry Data Security Standards (PCI DSS).

In addition to high-risk merchant processing services, T1 Payments stays involved in the community through its ongoing donations and sponsorships. To learn more about the nonprofits T1 Payments supports, visit T1 Payments Community Involvement page on their website.

For more information, please visit the T1 Payments website (https://t1payments.com/) or call 1-866-518-2216.