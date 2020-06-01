Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Coronavirus – South Africa: Health Committees to visit Cecilia Makiwane and Frere Hospitals

Republic of South Africa: The Parliament

The Portfolio Committee on Health, and the Select Committee on Health and Social Services will tomorrow (2 June 2020) continue with their joint oversight programme of assessing the state of quarantine sites and readiness of public and private hospitals to deal with Covid-19 in the Eastern Cape.

The committees will visit East London’s Cecilia Makiwane and Frere Hospitals and get a report from the Eastern Cape Provincial Department of Health on the state of Covid-19 in the Buffalo City and Nelson Mandela Metros.   Details of the oversight visit:   East London, Tuesday, 2 June 2020

Cecilia Makiwane Hospital

09:00

Frere Hospital

12:00
Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Republic of South Africa: The Parliament.

