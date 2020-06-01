Lt. Governor Hosts Reopening Roundtable Discussion with Salon and Spa Owners

May 4, 2020 - Office Activity Update

Lt. Governor McKee held a virtual reopening roundtable discussion with a group of the state's salon and spa owners to discuss the impact of COVID-19 on their industry.

The salon and spa owners requested the meeting to share their suggestions for reopening their individual businesses as they are all different in size, service and nature. Participants included: Massage Envy, Gel Essentials, Studio 101, Aqua Salon and Spa, and Salon Centric. The participants also discussed the protocols they would implement to reopen and provide the maximum amount of safety to their clients.