Poppy Wheway Shares Fashion Ideas Via Instagram

On her Instagram page, Poppy Wheway shares her fashion with her followers

WINCHESTER, HAMPSHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, June 1, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With a unique sense of style, Poppy Wheway regularly shares her fashion choices through her profile on Instagram.

Poppy Wheway is a self-motivated, enthusiastic, and ambitious business and sport student looking to pursue a career in sports management and social media influence. She is currently pursuing a Bachelor of Science degree in Sports Management and Development at the University of Portsmouth.

On her Instagram profile, Poppy Wheway is regularly recognized by her nearly 4,000 followers for her sense of fashion.

“Fashion is important because it’s part of your identity and it actually has the power to say a lot about you,” says Poppy.

Poppy also contributes her fashion knowledge through promotion and recycling old clothing.

For more information, visit: www.instagram.com/poppy_wheway.


About Poppy Wheway

Poppy Wheway resides in Winchester in the UK. As a self-motivated, enthusiastic, and ambitious student, she is looking to pursue a career in business management. She attends the University of Portsmouth and is working on a Bachelor of Science degree in Sports Management and Development. Through her previous experiences playing sports and working with her university’s sports and recreation department, she has progressed to work well both on her own and with a team. Poppy Wheway currently works in the food service industry.

