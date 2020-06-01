Sergey Taitler On How All American Solutions Is Supporting Staff, Suppliers and Customers During The COVID-19 Pandemic
LAKE ZURICH, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, June 1, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sergey Taitler, general manager All American Solutions says that while it is challenging, the line of communication to ensure safety measures at his company All American Exterior Solutions are being taken seriously to reduce the spread of COVID-19.
Sergey Taitler was recently featured in an article for https://homebusinessmag.com/. Sergey explains how he and his team have gone the extra mile to ensure the safety of their staff by creating a COVID-19 task force. Regularly checking in on staff to ensure that they are well and to determine if additional equipment is needed to lower the risk while on specific job sites.
“With the pandemic situation changing daily we often meet multiple times a week to make sure we are clearly communicating to our staff and changes they need to be made aware of” says Sergey. We want our customers to know that we are taking every precaution to keep their homes and businesses safe.
All American Solutions is also conducting meetings that would have otherwise been face to face over the phone or email with both our customers and suppliers.
For more information, please visit https://www.aaexs.com/.
About Sergey Taitler
In 1979, Sergey Taitler emigrated to the United States with his family when he was a toddler. In 1998, he graduated from Indiana University’s Kelly School of Business with a Bachelor’s degree in Finance, with a concentration in Real Estate and a minor in History. During his last year of university, his father passed away. At the age of 21, Sergey Taitler took over the business his father built, then called All American Roofing. Sergey Taitler has acted as general manager ever since. Due to the diversification of the company, its name was changed to All American Exterior Solutions. All American Exterior Solutions offers various different services such as roofing, insulation, solar panelling, siding, garden roofs and more for residential and commercial properties.
