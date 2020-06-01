Emerging Markets Report:  Standing Out in a Crowd

An Emerging Markets News Commentary

/EIN News/ -- ORLANDO, Fla., June 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- If it was written that we are living in epic times it would be an understatement. And frankly, every third commercial that uses the phrase ‘unprecedented times’ is both trite and trivializing.



It is no investment secret that the markets are forward looking. In fact, the recovery from recent events may create opportunities for companies in the right place at the right time.

Enter Digital Asset Monetary Network, Inc. (OTCMKTS: DATI) a Public Accelerator-Incubator (“PAI”). What that means is that Digital Asset Monetary Network is established to help companies navigate the complexities of the startup and investment process and to facilitate access to possible investors through its ecosystem.

For anyone who has ever taken a company public or watched a young company go public, this is an essential, highly coveted service.

And now, with the aforementioned upheaval in life-as-we-know-it comes a significant opportunity for Digital Asset Monetary Network via a governmental rule change. It could be a gamechanger.

A subsidiary of Digital Asset Monetary Network, has developed a ‘Keep The Light On” program specifically to help its clients and small businesses across America, through times like now. Helping them just got a whole lot easier which could ironically, synergistically, benevolently be a real boom to Digital Asset Monetary Network’s bottom line.

Where it regards larger raises using Reg. CF, the SEC has also proposed to increase the maximum raise amount from $1.07M to $5M, which, if passed, may be beneficial to Digital Asset Monetary Network given their unique revenue model ( more here on this ).

Digital Asset Monetary Network was already on its way to refining a system to assist businesses in achieving the best possible proforma. A new rule change however from the SEC, could very well take a company firmly entrenched in leveraging crowdfunding as part of its PAI ecosystem and help it stand out amid a crowd of public companies.

One of many reasons we are excited about Digital Asset Monetary Network is on the Anniversary of Reg CF, there are Now 51 Active Funding Portals. Almost 1,500 companies Have Raised $367 Million and one of these funding portal operators is both an asset in Digital Asset Monetary Network’s equity portfolio and a contributor to its PAI ecosystem

https://www-crowdfundinsider-com.cdn.ampproject.org/c/s/www.crowdfundinsider.com/2020/05/161783-on-anniversary-of-reg-cf-there-are-now-51-active-funding-portals-almost-1500-companies-have-raised-367-million/amp/

REG CF appears to be finding sea legs and Digital Asset Monetary Network is taking advantage of the opportunity presented for both its public and private investments and clients.

About Digital Asset Monetary Network

Digital Asset Monetary Network, Inc. (OTCMKTS: DATI) is the first company to utilize the Public Accelerator-Incubator (PAI) model, with the intent to follow the global success of accelerators and incubators around the world, adding niche opportunities to both the microcap and startup communities. As a PAI, Digital Asset Monetary Network will develop and acquire innovations that solve problems through digital platforms and other electronic applications.

To learn more about DigitalAMN, visit their site at https://digitalamn.com/

About The Emerging Markets Report

The Emerging Markets Report is owned and operated by Emerging Markets Consulting (EMC), a syndicate of investor relations consultants representing years of experience. Our network consists of stock brokers, investment bankers, fund managers, and institutions that actively seek opportunities in the micro and small-cap equity markets.

