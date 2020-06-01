London-Based Physician Dr. Prabhjot Gill is Featured in Exclusive Thrive Global Interview
Dr. Prabhjot Gill was recently discussed how the global pandemic has impacted those in quarantine while suggesting ways to maintain physical and mental health.LONDON, ENGLAND, UNITED KINGDOM, June 1, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Prominent London-based physician, Dr. Prabhjot Gill, was recently spotlighted in a feature piece on the highly popular interview platform, Thrive Global. While many individuals are facing stay-at-home orders, Dr. Gill takes the opportunity to provide information on how to stay healthy during quarantine, claiming that exercise is key to helping manage stress.
With exercise facilities closed until further notice, individuals nationwide are having to find various alternatives to remain physically active. Dr. Gill encourages individuals to develop a schedule that works for them and to set aside time to focus on their well-being.
"Now more than ever, we must take the necessary steps to put our health first" states Dr. Prabhjot Gill. "Luckily, in this day and age, we have extensive online resources and a myriad of digital libraries".
Dr. Gill also recently launched Nova Health which consists of online content aimed at spreading awareness on many of today’s most essential health and safety topics. Available on YouTube, the series functions as an accessible health resource for those who may have difficulty accessing information during this time. He had also posted some informative health blogs on his website https://drprabgill.com/.
About Thrive Global
Thrive Global is a popular interview platform helping the world's enterprises build healthy habits through inspirational storytelling. With a mission to unlock human potential, Thrive works to change the way individuals work and live.
About Dr. Prabhjot Gill
Dr. Prabhjot Gill is a general practitioner based out of London, UK. With a strong focus on holistic care, he has extensive professional experience in the fields of primary care, urgent care, and Private Medico-Legal work as a Medco DME. Dr. Gill values the health and well-being of his patients, and as a multilingual GP, he can interact in English, Hindi, Bulgarian, Punjabi, and Urdu.
