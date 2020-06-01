Pasqua South Medical Aesthetics Announces Reopening
Regina’s premier provider of medical aesthetics reopens per Saskatchewan Government Phase 3 COVID-19 GuidelinesREGINA, SK, CANADA, June 1, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Pasqua South Medical Aesthetics is reopening per the Saskatchewan government’s Phase 3 COVID-19 guidelines.
Phase 3 of Saskatchewan’s reopening plan is set to begin on June 8, 2020. In addition to medical aesthetics facilities, included in this phase are restaurants, bars, gyms, childcare facilities, and places of worship with certain capacity restrictions.
Personal services that didn’t open in phase two can also open under the third phase, including:
Estheticians
Tattoo artists
Make-up applicators
Electrologists
Manicurists
Pedicurists
Sun tanning parlours
This phase also includes changes to public gatherings. Indoor public and private gatherings can increase to 15 people, while outdoor public and private activities are increased to 30 people.
While June 8th has been outlined as the target date for the province, this date is subject to changes as the situation unfolds. The date could be moved back if there is any uptick in COVID-19 cases in Saskatchewan. Pasqua South Medical Aesthetics will continue to keep their clientele informed about any clinic reopening updates.
Pasqua South Medical Aesthetics looks forward to offering their usual services to men and women in Regina, including:
Acne Treatment
Laser Hair Removal
BOTOX®
Body Shaping Services
Facial Fillers
Coolsculpting
O-Shot
Venus Versa
Microneedling
Clinic owner, Dr. Tomi Mitchell, and her staff are committed to providing the friendly, high-quality service they always have in a clean and comfortable environment while ensuring they follow any new guidelines outlined by the Saskatchewan government.
Those interested in learning more about Re-Open Saskatchewan and current restrictions, guidelines, workplace information, and more can do so on the Saskatchewan government’s website.
The clinic’s reopening also comes with the announcement of a new location at 3275 Quance St, Regina, SK, S4V 3B7.
Pasqua South Medical Aesthetics can be contacted at (306) 559-1310 to book your next appoint, or you can learn more about their services at: http://pasquasouthmedicalaesthetics.com/
