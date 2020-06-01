Food Lion To Go Pickup and Delivery Customers Have New Ways to Save

Digital coupons and rewards earned through Food Lion’s innovative “Shop & Earn” MVP rewards program now redeemable while placing Food Lion To Go pickup or delivery orders

/EIN News/ -- SALISBURY, N.C., June 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Customers using Food Lion To Go for grocery pickup or delivery can now use digital coupons and redeem their “Shop & Earn” MVP rewards program savings. Customers can also see their accumulated Shop & Earn rewards on their checkout screen, in addition to viewing which clipped digital coupons will be applied to their order. These new services offer customers additional ways to save while ordering groceries with the click of a button.



Food Lion To Go allows customers to experience the same low prices and fresh food items while shopping from home just as they would in-store. The online service lets customers fill a virtual cart with the grocery items they need and schedule a pick-up time that works for their schedule, truly putting the “easy” in “Easy, Fresh and Affordable…You Can Count on Food Lion Every Day!” Customers can visit shop.foodlion.com to place their order and select the closest participating store based on their zip code.

“We know our neighbors are counting on us more than ever to help them nourish their families and save even more," said Deborah Sabo, senior vice president of Marketing at Food Lion. “Whether in-store or bringing the store to our customers digitally, we’re focused on ensuring our customers have access to the freshest groceries at affordable prices, how and when they want them. By fully integrating Shop & Earn and digital coupons into Food Lion To Go, it’s now easier for our customers to save even more while nourishing their families.”

Since Food Lion’s Shop & Earn MVP rewards program launched in February 2018, MVP customers have saved more than $58 million through the program on top of their usual MVP savings.

Today’s integration marks the latest growth of the industry-leading Shop & Earn program. In April, Food Lion announced that Food Lion MVP Rewards customers were now able to donate their Shop & Earn MVP rewards to the Food Lion Feeds Charitable Foundation, whose mission is to mitigate hunger in the towns and cities Food Lion serves.

For more information about Shop & Earn and to experience the journey of a Shop & Earn user, visit www.foodlion.com/shop&earn .

About Food Lion

Food Lion, based in Salisbury, N.C., since 1957, has more than 1,000 stores in 10 Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic states and employs more than 68,000 associates. By leveraging its longstanding heritage of low prices and convenient locations, Food Lion is working to own the easiest full shop grocery experience in the Southeast, anchored by a strong commitment to affordability, freshness and the communities it serves. Through Food Lion Feeds, the company has donated more than 500 million meals to individuals and families since 2014, and has committed to donate 1 billion more meals by 2025. Food Lion is a company of Ahold Delhaize USA, the U.S. division of Zaandam-based Ahold Delhaize. For more information, visit www.foodlion.com .

