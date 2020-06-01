PLDO Partner Kas DeCarvalho is Honored with a “Professional Excellence In Law” Award by Rhode Island Monthly
The recognition is based on peer evaluations and professional achievement and distinguishes Attorney DeCarvalho as among the top 5% of Rhode Island lawyers.
It’s an incredible honor to be recognized for the services our team and I provide to our clients.”JOHNSTON, RI, USA, June 1, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Pannone Lopes Devereaux & O’Gara LLC (PLDO) Partner Kas DeCarvalho, a prominent business and corporate attorney, has been honored with a 2020 “Professional Excellence in Law” award by Rhode Island Monthly. The recognition, which is based on peer evaluations and professional achievement, distinguishes Attorney DeCarvalho as among the top 5% of Rhode Island lawyers.
— PLDO Partner Kas DeCarvalho
“It’s an incredible honor to be recognized for the services our team and I provide to our clients,” said Attorney DeCarvalho. “I’m particularly humbled to be named among the other outstanding candidates selected by RI Monthly!”
With over 20 years of experience as a corporate attorney and business leader, Attorney DeCarvalho’s practice focuses on corporate and transactional law, financing and mergers and acquisitions, technology and artificial intelligence, intellectual property, international transactions, and business ethics and compliance law. He represents for-profit and nonprofit organizations, as well as individuals seeking advice with business formations, funding, general company operations and culture, and crisis management.
In addition to his legal practice, Attorney DeCarvalho has co-founded multiple product development and licensing ventures, as well as a martial arts studio. He is an active community volunteer and has served on various state, municipal and nonprofit boards, including the Quonset Development Corporation, the Providence Economic Development Partnership, Thurgood Marshall Law Society, United Way of Rhode Island, the Greater Providence YMCA, Providence Athenaeum, the Providence Public Library, Rhode Island PBS, the Metropolitan Career and Technical Center ("The MET School"), Community Works RI, Engage RI, the International Institute, Oasis International, and Progresso Latino.
For his community leadership and career achievements, he has received numerous awards and recognitions. In addition to the RI Monthly “Professional Excellence In Law” award, he has been named in the New England Super Lawyers publication, was twice named to Providence Business News' "40 Under Forty,” and was selected Class Speaker by members of his Leadership Rhode Island Omega Class of 2004. Attorney DeCarvalho earned both a B.A. and Juris Doctor degrees from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. He serves on the Rhode Island Commission on Judicial Tenure and Discipline and is a member of the Rhode Island Commodores.
To contact Attorney DeCarvalho, call 401-824-5100, or email kd@pldolaw.com. For information about PLDO, visit www.pldolaw.com and follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook.
About Pannone Lopes Devereaux & O’Gara LLC
Pannone Lopes Devereaux & O’Gara ("PLDO") attorneys are highly skilled with a proven track record of achievement representing clients with respect to complex matters in a wide range of disciplines and industries. The founders of PLDO were formerly partners in an international law firm and are trained in multiple disciplines. The primary areas of practice for the firm include business law, special masterships, government relations and legislative strategies, civil litigation, real estate development, commercial lending, municipal law, nonprofit law, cyber law, health care law, white collar defense, estate planning, probate administration and trust litigation. The core values of respect, integrity, quality service and responsiveness are stressed each day at PLDO and the firm is committed to supporting the community in a meaningful way. The firm has offices in Rhode Island, Massachusetts and Florida. For more information, visit www.pldolaw.com.
