Awarding Excellence in an Equine Podcast: Horsemanship Radio Episode with Monty Roberts, Marty Irby, and Jamie Jennings
Jamie Jennings made it fun to recap the day and Marty Irby and I firmly believe the achievements we will make with the Tennessee Walking Horse soring issue will be a highlight of my career.”SOLVANG, CALIFORNIA, USA, June 1, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Members of American Horse Publications celebrated, virtually, the 2020 AHP Equine Media Awards for material published in 2019. A promoter of equine media for 50 years, AHP has held the annual awards competition since 1975 with the stated mission to “recognize standards in journalistic integrity for informative and engaging content in a variety of media categories. Podcasts are a newer addition to the traditional media and equestrians have strongly embraced the medium. Placing first overall in the Business Equine Related Podcast division, Horsemanship Radio, the podcast sponsored by Monty Roberts' University in conjunction with the Horse Radio Network is dedicated to the exploration of good horsemanship throughout the world. Hosted by Monty Roberts' daughter, Debbie Roberts Loucks, the show includes segments, tips and interviews exploring good horsemanship.
— Monty Roberts
This year, the 2019 materials were judged by 21 professionals and included 56 classes, 731 entries, and 111 contestants and presented online in a video of the winning entries was carried live and can be watched again on demand at: http://www.americanhorsepubs.org/ahp-awards-contest/.
“This is great recognition coming from the AHP. I listened again to the episode today and remembered how fun it was to work with Diego the mustang,” said Monty Roberts, adding “Jamie Jennings made it fun to recap the day and Marty Irby and I firmly believe the achievements we will make with the Tennessee Walking Horse soring issue will be a highlight of my career. There is nothing wrong with the horses, it's the people who need to change."
The Horse/Human Bond is the topic for the First Place Podcast episode. Marty Irby began riding at age 3 and his love of horses grew into advocacy where he now serves as the chief lobbyist and Executive Director of Animal Wellness Action. Certified Instructor and Radio Talk Show host, Jamie Jennings, and Monty Roberts recall their three days of working with Diego, the uncatchable Mustang, subject of the Equus International Film Festival’s featured films https://vimeo.com/ondemand/152412 .
“It was such an honor to work with Monty,” said Jamie Jennings of the Horse Radio Network and a Monty Roberts certified instructor, adding, "and an even greater one to be able to sit with Monty and Debbie to tell the story."
The Equine Media Awards contest offers two award divisions, the Publishing Media Division and the Business Division is for Business, Nonprofit and College/University members. In recent years, more equine media professionals and freelancers have joined AHP, representing authors, writers, editors, photographers, designers, visual media and multimedia professionals who provide media services to the equine industry.
First place awards in the Business division demonstrated the diversity of the industry e.g. AIM Equine Network, ASPCA, Central Garden & Pet, Kentucky Equine Research, Monty Roberts Join-Up International, National Ranching Heritage Center, Purina Animal Nutrition, Signal Theory (Absorbine), and Straight Arrow Products, Inc.
The New York Times bestselling author and world-renowned horse trainer Monty Roberts is available for interviews.
MONTY ROBERTS first gained widespread fame with the release of his New York Times Best Selling book, The Man Who Listens To Horses; a chronicle of his life and development of his non-violent horse training methods called Join-Up®. Monty grew up on a working horse farm as a firsthand witness to traditional, often violent methods of horse training and breaking the spirit with an abusive hand. Rejecting that, he went on to win nine world's championships in the show ring. Today, Monty's goal is to share his message that "Violence is never the answer." Roberts has been encouraged by Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II with the award of the Membership in The Royal Victorian Order, as well as becoming Patron of Join-Up International. Other honors received were the ASPCA "Founders" award and the MSPCA George T. Angell Humanitarian Award and FEI’s Man of the Year. Monty was recently included as Horse and Hound Magazine’s Top 50 Horsemen of All Time. Monty is credited with launching the first of its kind Equus Online University; an interactive online lesson site that is the definitive learning tool for violence-free training.
JOIN-UP philosophies can be seen at work with both humans and horses across the world, from farms to major corporations. To learn more about Monty Roberts or the many applications of his Join-Up training methods, visit www.montyroberts.com. Horse Sense and Soldiers aired on Discovery Military in 2010 highlighting the therapeutic effect horses and Monty Roberts' Join-Up® have on PTSD. Soon after Monty and his team developed the Horse Sense & Healing program for veterans and first responders. Lead-Up International was officially launched worldwide at the Monty Roberts International Learning Center in Solvang, California, in February 2017. The purpose of Lead-Up International is to reduce violence in the community by creating peaceful leaders from vulnerable youth utilizing equine-assisted therapy and non-verbal communication, building trust-based relationships.
Horsemanship Radio Podcast Monty Roberts presents an online radio show (podcast) dedicated to the exploration of good horsemanship throughout the world. Hosted by Monty Roberts' daughter, Debbie Roberts Loucks, the show includes segments, tips and interviews exploring good horsemanship https://www.horsemanshipradio.com/ Sponsored by Cavallo Horse & Rider and Monty Roberts University
American Horse Publications has united equine-related publishing media, businesses, media professionals, colleges, and students. The association celebrates its 50th anniversary in 2020. The non-profit professional membership association promotes excellence in equine publishing media and encourages relationships and communication within the horse industry. For more information, visit www.americanhorsepubs.org.
Monty Roberts Online University The first of its kind, Monty’s Equus Online University is an interactive online lesson site that is already being considered the most effective educational tool for horsemen on the web. Subscribers have round the clock access to a growing list of over 600 online horse training video instructions with Monty and lots of the leading horse trainers worldwide. At $10 a month or less, this affordable learning tool is fun for all levels and includes a data base of hundreds of questions and answers and a friendly forum of like-minded horse lovers. Students select their interests and their own pace. Go to www.MontyRobertsUniversity.com
