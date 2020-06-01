Liu Qiangdong and JD.com Send Medical Supply Donation to Switzerland's Aid

JD delivers large donation to Switzerland's aid.

JD.com, China's largest retailer, has donated to Switzerland to aid in the fight against Covid-19.

BEIJING, CHINA, June 1, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Liu Qiangdong, the chairman and CEO of Chinese e-commerce company JD.com, has announced a major donation of medical supplies to Switzerland. This donation is meant to aid the country’s fight against COVID-19. Supplies include 800,000 KN95 masks, 800,000 disposable medical masks, 800,000 surgical gloves, 20,000 pairs of goggles, and 10,000 protective gowns.

This is the most recent donation of many to nations in need around the world. This includes a donation to the U.K. through the China Charity Foundation, which featured 50 invasive ventilators, 5 million medical masks, 600,000 gloves, safety goggles and protective gowns. Supplies went to Bolton Community Practice, Brannam Medical Centre, Cambridge University Hospital, Granville House Medical Centre, North West Boroughs Healthcare and Royal Bolton Hospital.

Other aid recipients include Chile, which received 800,000 disposable gowns, 200,000 gloves, 20,000 thermometers, 15,000 protective gowns and 50 ventilators. Uzbekistan’s aid included 150,000 COVID-19 test kits, 5,000 sets of medical protective clothing, 5,000 pairs of goggles and 20 ventilators.

In China, JD.com donated 100,000 million masks and 60,000 units of medicine to the Hubei Charity Foundation. Other donations include 2,000 sets of feminine care products and 630,000 adult diapers. Also, in Wuhan, JD.com worked with international berry suppliers to ship 1,320 cases of apples along with 1,500 cases of blueberries and raspberries to staff at more than 10 hospitals. Animals have featured among JD.com’s charitable contributions, too, with five tons of pet food and 6,000 boxes of pet medicine going to supply homeless animals under the care of the Wuhan Animal Protection association.

Donations of supplies and food are only part of what JD.com has offered toward COVID-19 relief efforts. The company is known internationally for its large logistical network and its focus on advanced technology including artificial intelligence and drones. To date, JD.com has used these resources in several key ways. Chinese citizens unable to leave their homes have been able to rely on the company’s last-mile delivery services, which have been instrumental in preventing human-to-human contact. As part of the pandemic response, they’ve also developed a 24-hour medical consultation program on the JD.com app, and JD Health offers free online medical and psychological consultations worldwide. The company has also provided assistance to the local Wuhan government by integrating its smart assistance technology into the mayoral office’s WeChat account.

JD.com’s logistics network and innovative technology has positioned the company uniquely to not only offer aid, but also to adapt to changing consumer demands as the pandemic unfolds. What’s more, this company has a history of pandemic response. Prior to the 2013 SARS outbreak, the predecessor to JD.com was a chain of retail stores featuring electronics in Beijing. As SARS began to spread, however, consumers stopped leaving their homes, which resulted in Liu closing all physical retail locations. He shifted gears to bring the company online by posting products on internet bulletin boards. Business took off from there, and through the duration of the SARS pandemic, Liu Qiangdong ran his company fully online.

In the wakes of SARS, Liu did reopen physical locations—but at a reduced capacity, keeping only one full-time employee to manage online sales. A year later, Liu decided to move into online retail exclusively and started the company that is today known as JD.com.

About JD.com: JD.com is the largest retailer in China and it is the third-largest online company in the world by revenue. The company retails everything from food cosmetics to clothing and electronics across a network that includes 99% of China’s population. Founded in 1998, JD.com started as a brick-and-mortar electronics store that expanded through the years to become the online retail giant that it is today. In addition to e-commerce, JD.com provides an advanced logistics chain. The company places emphasis on technological innovation, too, with a central research hub based in Santa Clara, California. Advancements have included AI to predict consumer behavior trends, virtual reality to enhance the online shopping experience, and more.

