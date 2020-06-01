Coronavirus - South Africa: Minister Zweli Mkhize confirms total of 34357 cases of Coronavirus COVID-19

As of today, the cumulative number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in South Africa is 34 357.

Case Data:

Province Total cases for 31 May 2020 Percentage total Eastern Cape 4111 12,0 Free State 285 0,8 Gauteng 4231 12,3 KwaZulu-Natal 2565 7,5 Limpopo 192 0,6 Mpumalanga 131 0,4 North West 187 0,5 Northern Cape 82 0,2 Western Cape 22567 65,7 Unknown 6 0,0 Total 34357 100,0

Testing Data:

A total of 742 742 tests have been processed cumulatively of which 17 617 tests have been conducted since the last report.

Sector Total tested New tested Private 368 200 9 026 Public 374 542 8 591 Grand Total 742 742 17 617

Deaths and Recoveries:

Regrettably we report an increase in the number of deaths to 705.

In the Western Cape there are 22 new deaths bringing the total to 525 in the Province.

We wish to express our condolences to the families and loved ones of the departed and thank the health care workers who treated these patients.

The updated total national recoveries are 17 291.

The Provincial Breakdown is as follows:

Province Deaths Recoveries Eastern Cape 82 2123 Free State 8 123 Gauteng 33 2060 KwaZulu Natal 52 1248 Limpopo 3 144 Mpumalanga 0 86 North West 1 45 Northern Cape 1 31 Western Cape 525 11431 Total 705 17291

