First BitAngels Toronto Virtual Event to Take Place June 4

City Leader Bitcoin Bay will feature blockchain companies from around the world to an audience of global investors and the community

/EIN News/ -- Toronto, Canada, June 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (Blockchain Wire) BitAngels (https://www.bitangels.network/), an investor network for the blockchain industry, today announced the first BitAngels Toronto virtual event will take place on June 4 through Zoom’s webinar function. The event will be organized by Toronto City Leaders, Bitcoin Bay, and will give investors and the Toronto technology and crypto community a chance to find new investment opportunities by watching carefully selected pitches that have passed thorough BitAngels due diligence. Those interested in fintech, blockchain, payments and more are welcome to attend.

To learn more or RSVP, visit the event page. To apply to present at future events or sponsor, go to https://www.bitangels.network/ or submit the application form. The BitAngels Toronto event calendar will be updated on the BitAngels website in the coming weeks with events scheduled to take place every two months.



Recordings of the pitch session will be available though video access is limited to BitAngels investor members, who may join for the live event as well as view the recording afterward. To learn more about becoming a member, visit https://www.bitangels.network/membership.

For more information, please contact: marketing@bitcoinbay.ca

About BitAngels:

BitAngels (https://www.bitangels.network/) is an investor network for the blockchain industry. The brainchild of industry leaders Michael Terpin and David Johnston in 2013, BitAngels has grown from being the world’s first angel network for digital currency startups to an active global ecosystem. Each BitAngels event features networking and short pitches by startup founders to an audience of investors, business leaders, and the local blockchain community. These events provide investors the unique chance to learn about new cryptocurrency investment opportunities in person.

About Bitcoin Bay:

Bitcoin Bay is a multi-disciplinary and crypto solutions company that has been active in the space since 2013. Their mission is to grow the Blockchain Ecosystems by helping blockchain startups to scale, get access to capital and for Investors to find curated opportunities in the blockchain Industry.

Contact:

Edward Buchi



Co-Founder & Director

Bitcoin Bay

