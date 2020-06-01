ATV Crash in Derry

CONTACT: Conservation Officer Richard D. Crouse (603) 271-3361 June 1, 2020

Derry, NH – On May 30, at approximately 3:40 p.m., NH Fish and Game Conservation Officers responded to a single ATV crash on the Rockingham Recreation Trail in Derry, NH involving a 27-year-old male from Roxbury, Massachusetts.

Carmello Martinez had been operating an ATV on a straight portion of the Rockingham Recreation Trail. Martinez failed to negotiate around a steel gate in the trail, striking the gate head-on causing serious damage to the front of the ATV and serious bodily injury to himself.

The Derry Police Department along with Derry Fire and EMS responded to the scene where the incident occurred. Derry Fire and EMS transported Martinez to Parkland Medical Center in Derry, NH, where the individual was then subsequently flown to Tufts Medical Center in Boston, Massachusetts by helicopter.

Mr. Martinez was wearing a helmet, eye protection and a chest protector which inevitably saved his life. It appears as though operator inexperience and speed are the contributing factors of the crash.

Fish and Game would like to remind all riders to operate within their capabilities and to obey the designated speed limits on the trails.