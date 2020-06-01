Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 794 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 169,150 in the last 365 days.

MPLA clarifies on MP João Pedro Francisco

Luanda, ANGOLA, June 1 - The MPLA Political Bureau of the Central Committee Sunday clarified that the late nationalist João Pedro Francisco (Karitete) who passed way, had been elected deputy by the FNLA party. ,

In the previous condolence message, the deceased deputy had been referred to as having been elected by the MPLA, when, in fact, he was elected the FNLA party, having served as the fourth vice-speaker of the National Assembly, in general elections held in 1992.

 

João Pedro Francisco (Karitete) passed away last Thursday, 28 May in Luanda, at the age of 82, victim of illness.

 

However, in a clarifying note, the ruling party in Angola states that the late official was the father of the militant Paula Francisco Coelho, a member of the MPLA's Political Bureau.

 

Finally, the Political Bureau of the MPLA reiterates the most heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family of the compatriot and participant in the National Liberation Struggle, João Pedro Francisco, Karitete".

,

You just read:

MPLA clarifies on MP João Pedro Francisco

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.