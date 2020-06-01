NIU Strengthens Market Positioning with New E-bicycles in China and Retail Store Expansion in International Markets

/EIN News/ -- BEIJING, June 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NIU Technologies (“NIU”, or “the Company”) (NASDAQ: NIU), the world’s leading provider of smart urban mobility solutions, announced that the Company launched a new product G0 via e-commerce platform on May 25 2020, a new entry-level e-bicycle model under Gova series in China market. The Company also updated the latest status of its international retail store expansion.



New Product Launch

The G0 is NIU’s entry level product designed to comply with the New National Standard of Electric Bicycle in China. G0 is a new addition to our Gova series which was launched in September 2019 as a new product series. The Gova series is targeted at the mid-end e-scooter market, representing good value for money and high quality. The design language is differentiated in comparison to our main e-scooter lines. The G0 is powered by lithium-ion battery and a 400-watt motor, with smart functions as an add-on option. It comes with two riding modes - sports and tour. Many functional accessories are specifically developed for G0 to extend the scope of utilities, including the baby seat and front basket. For more details, please visit the product website at https://www.niu.com/product/gova/g0.

The Company is also planning to launch another new model, G2, under the Gova series in June 2020. The G2 will be categorized as electric bicycle in China and positioned as a premium model within the Gova series. More information will be available at our website after the product is launched.

Retail Store Expansion Update for International Markets

As retail stores in the international markets reopen and urban travel demands recover from the COVID-19 pandemic, five new franchised flagship stores were opened in May 2020 in the following cities: Seoul and Daegu (South Korea), Antwerp (Belgium), Rome (Italy) and Lisbon (Portugal).

NIU originally planned to work with local distributors to open new franchised stores in United States, Indonesia, Philippines and other international markets, but has postponed some of these retail store expansion plans to the second half of 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

About NIU

As the world’s leading provider of smart urban mobility solutions, NIU designs, manufactures and sells high-performance electric bicycles and motorcycles. NIU has a product portfolio consisting of seven series, four e-scooter series, including NQi, MQi and UQi with smart functions and Gova, two urban commuter electric motorcycles series RQi and TQi, and a performance bicycle series, NIU Aero. Different series of products address the needs of different segments of modern urban residents and resolve the demands of different scenarios of urban travel, while being united through a common design language that emphasizes style, freedom and technology. NIU has adopted an omnichannel retail model, integrating the offline and online channels, to offer the products and services. For more information, please visit www.niu.com.

