Bone Densitometer Market To Reach USD 338.8 Million By 2026 | Reports and Data

The increasing cases of osteoporosis globally and the rising geriatric population are some major factors which are expected to drive the Bone Densitometer market in the forecast period.

/EIN News/ -- New York, June 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the current analysis of Reports and Data, the Bone Densitometer Market was valued at USD 233.0 million in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 338.8 million by the year 2026, at a CAGR of 4.8%. %. Bone densitometry, widely known as dual-energy x-ray absorptiometry (DEXA), uses a very small dose of ionizing radiation to produce images of the internal body, which generally includes the lumbar spine and hips, to measure bone loss. It is primarily used to diagnose osteoporosis and to assess the patients’ risk for developing osteoporotic fractures. Bone densitometry is a simple, quick, and noninvasive procedure and is the most commonly used, standard process for diagnosing osteoporosis. The increasing prevalence of osteoporosis across the world is the primary factor anticipating market growth. Reduced quality of lifestyle and decreased intake of essential nutrients has also increased conditions such as low bone density due to which high chances of fractures may occur.

Get FREE Sample Copy with TOC of the Report to understand the structure of the complete report@ https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/2776

According to the estimates given by the International Osteoporosis Foundation, more than 320,000 hip fractures occur annually in North America and are associated with an average mortality rate of 21% within just one year. The increasing geriatric population which faces issues of low bone density due to aging could be a major market driver. This population is immensely prone to osteoporosis and fractures associated due to such diseases. Furthermore, increasing technological advancements in various regions are expected to fuel market growth in the future. The prevalence of osteoporosis in the case of menopausal women could be a major driver contributing to the growth of the market. According to the estimates provided by the International Osteoporosis Foundation, approximately 200 million women are affected by osteoporosis worldwide. Moreover, about 1 in 3 women over the age of 50 were found to be suffering from osteoporotic fractures.

However, some factors, including the high cost of densitometers and less awareness about the bone densitometers, are expected to be some restraints for the market.

Key participants in the market include:

Hologic, Inc., GE Healthcare, Diagnostic Medical Systems Group, Echolight S.P.A, Scanflex Healthcare AB, Swissray Global Healthcare Holding, Ltd., Medonica Co., Ltd., Oscare Medical Oy, Osteosys Corporation and OSI Systems, Inc.

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data has segmented the Bone Densitometer market on the basis of technology, application end use and region:

Technology Outlook (Revenue in Million USD; 2016–2026)

Axial Bone Densitometry DXA Technology Quantitative Computed Tomography

Peripheral Bone Densitometry Single Energy X-Ray Absorptiometry Radiographic Absorptiometry Quantitative Ultrasound Peripheral Quantitative Computed Tomography Peripheral Dual Energy X-Ray Absorptiometry



Application Outlook (Revenue in Million USD; 2016–2026)

Osteoporosis and Osteopenia

Cystic Fibrosis

Rheumatoid Arthritis

Body Composition Measurement

End-use Outlook (Revenue in Million USD; 2016–2026)

Hospitals

Clinics

Diagnostic and Imaging Centers

Others

BUY NOW (Customized Report Delivered as per Your Specific Requirement)@ https://www.reportsanddata.com/checkout-form/2776

Further key findings from the report suggest

Many companies and institutions are spreading awareness about osteoporosis and its prevention methods in different regions. For instance, every year on 20 th October World Osteoporosis Day is organized by the International Osteoporosis Foundation (IOF), wherein, various participants explain the importance of bone health and to manage bone density for better health.

October World Osteoporosis Day is organized by the International Osteoporosis Foundation (IOF), wherein, various participants explain the importance of bone health and to manage bone density for better health. Various regions are being introduced with services including bone testing to improve medical services. For instance, in September 2019, Northwest Specialty Hospital opened Northwest Bone Health in North Idaho.

Furthermore, the center provides services like Dual-energy X-ray absorptiometry (DXA) scanner which is capable of assessing trabecular bone score (TBS) and vertebral fracture assessment (VFA). Also, the other novel therapies including bisphosphonates, IV infusions, Prolia, Forteo, and Tymlos are also provided at the center

Mergers and acquisitions are expected to fuel the market in the future. For instance, in 2017, Medical device company Alpha Source entered into a merger with BC Technical which is an imaging system developing company.

Furthermore, the merger allowed Alpha Source to expand its ultrasound and bone density equipment service which will include maintenance services and refurbished equipment for CT, MRI and molecular scans.

To identify the key trends in the industry, click on the link below: https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/bone-densitometer-market

Regional Outlook (Revenue in Million USD; 2016–2026)

North America U.S Canada

Europe Germany France UK Spain Italy Rest of the Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan Rest of Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Latin America Brazil



Take a Look at our Related Reports:

E-Prescribing Market: https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/e-prescribing-market

Mobile Health (mHealth) Market: https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/mobile-health-mhealth-market

Artificial Intelligence in Drug Discovery Market: https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/artificial-intelligence-in-drug-discovery-market

About Reports and Data

Reports and Data is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries and help client’s make a smarter business decision. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across a multiple industries including Healthcare, Technology, Chemicals, Power, and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware about the latest trends existent in the market. Reports and Data has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise.

Contact Us: John Watson Head of Business Development Reports And Data | Web: www.reportsanddata.com Direct Line: +1-212-710-1370 E-mail: sales@reportsanddata.com