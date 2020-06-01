Coronavirus - Kenya: COVID-19 Update (01 June 2020)

Today, we have 59 people testing positive for the virus from 1,518 samples, that were tested in the last 24 hours. The total case load in the country to date is 2,021, and samples tested since onset is 80,054.
