Rauschenberger: Renter’s Refund Application Deadline is May 31

BISMARCK, N.D. – Tax Commissioner Ryan Rauschenberger reminds North Dakota residents that they may qualify for property tax relief, even if they rent their primary residence. Qualifying individuals may be eligible for a partial refund of their rent.

“Senior citizens and disabled individuals may qualify for a refund on a portion of the rent they paid for housing in 2019,” Rauschenberger said. “With the renter’s refund deadline application quickly approaching, we want to remind qualifying individuals to get their applications in soon.”

Residents may qualify for a refund of up to $400 under the renter’s refund program. Money paid for lot rent by mobile home owners may also qualify for the renter’s refund. This program is a part of the Homestead Tax Credit program and eligibility requirements are as follows:

65 years of age or older; or permanently and totally disabled

Income is less than $42,000 per year

20% of annual rent exceeds 4% of net income

This program was designed to refund a portion of the property tax paid as part of the resident’s annual rent. Residents may apply once per year for this program.

Residents may find an application and instructions on the Office of State Tax Commissioner’s website: www.nd.gov/tax/renter. For more information, residents may call 701.328.3127 or 877.328.7088 (option 6).