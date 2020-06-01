Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Domo Launches Free Zoom Productivity Tracker App to Help IT Teams Support Remote Workforce

/EIN News/ -- SILICON SLOPES, Utah, June 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Domo (Nasdaq: DOMO), provider of the Domo Business Cloud, today announced it has launched a free Domo Zoom Productivity Tracker App to help IT teams support their remote workforce.

“With such a rapid and massive transition to work from anywhere, IT teams have been moving at incredible speed to ensure that their people have the tools and technology to be productive,” said Jay Heglar, chief business officer, Domo. “As companies invest to support this anywhere work experience, Domo rapidly delivers the data they need to understand how those investments are serving the business.”

Domo’s Zoom Productivity Tracker App gives IT teams and managers the Zoom-specific data it needs to understand key metrics such as collaboration and service usage.

“With the massive growth of Zoom usage in our own organization, having an easy way to understand trends such as how many meetings are taking place, how long they are lasting and how many people are participating, lets me know the impact of this technology to the everyday work of our teams, and it also allows us to ensure we’re taking the right steps in supporting their day-to-day productivity,” said Eric Zimmerman, vice president of IT infrastructure, Domo.

The free Domo Zoom Productivity Tracker App is available today in both the Zoom marketplace and the Domo Appstore.

For more information about how Domo (Nasdaq: DOMO) helps its customers go fast, go big and go bold, visit www.domo.com.

About Domo 
Domo is the Business Cloud, empowering organizations of all sizes with BI leverage at cloud scale in record time. With Domo, BI-critical processes that took weeks, months or more can now be done on-the-fly, in minutes or seconds, at unbelievable scale. For more information about how Domo (Nasdaq: DOMO) helps its customers go fast, go big and go bold, visit www.domo.com. You can also follow Domo on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn.  

Domo, Domo Business Cloud and Domo is the Business Cloud are registered trademarks of Domo, Inc.

Media Contact:

Domo, Inc.
pr@domo.com

