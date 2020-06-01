MRC Continues DoubleVerify Accreditation

Renewed Accreditation for DV’s Desktop, Mobile Web & In-App Impressions, SIVT Traffic Filtration & Viewability

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, June 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DoubleVerify (“DV”), a leading software platform for digital media measurement, data and analytics, today announced that continued accreditation has been granted by the Media Rating Council (MRC) for DV’s desktop, mobile web and mobile in-app measurement in the areas of impressions, viewability measurement, property-level ad verification functions, and sophisticated invalid traffic (SIVT) detection and filtration.



Accreditation by the MRC covers metrics within DV’s existing suite of impression quality solutions, including the DV Authentic Impression®, invalid traffic and fraud filtration, display and video ad viewability and ad verification for Desktop, Mobile Web and In-App environments as well as for the Publicis Media Exchange (PMX) requirement for custom viewability.

“We’ve been working with MRC for many years now to comply with their industry standards and are proud of our continuing achievement with this accreditation,” said Matt McLaughlin, COO at DoubleVerify. “This continuation of MRC accreditation reinforces our mission to provide superior measurement solutions to our agencies and brand partners - powering clarity and confidence in their digital investments.”

In addition, the MRC granted initial accreditation to DV for newly submitted metrics related to select GroupM custom metrics, Video Ad Audibility (Audible Impressions), Video Completion and Quartile, and other ancillary metrics in desktop, mobile web and in-app environments.

“This latest MRC accreditation once again evidences DoubleVerify’s commitment to protecting marketers’ digital ad spend,” said George W. Ivie, Executive Director and CEO of the MRC. “DV was one of the first ad verification vendors to enter the MRC accreditation process, and has continued to build upon its suite of MRC-accredited measurements since it first achieved accreditation in 2013.”

DV first received MRC accreditation in February 2013 for its impression quality suite of services and desktop display viewability. In 2015, it was accredited by the MRC for desktop video ad viewability and invalid traffic for desktop and mobile web. In 2017, DV received accreditation for its detection of invalid traffic within mobile apps.

To learn more about DoubleVerify, visit www.doubleverify.com .

About DoubleVerify

DoubleVerify is a leading software platform for digital media measurement, data and analytics. DV’s mission is to be the definitive source of transparency and data-driven insights into the quality and effectiveness of digital advertising for the world’s largest brands, publishers and digital ad platforms. DV’s technology platform provides advertisers with consistent and unbiased data and analytics that can be used to optimize the quality and return on digital ad investments. Since 2008, DV has helped hundreds of Fortune 500 companies gain the most from their media spend by delivering best in class solutions across the digital advertising ecosystem, helping to build a better industry. Learn more at www.doubleverify.com .

About Media Rating Council (MRC)

The MRC is a non-profit industry association established in 1963 composed of leading television, radio, print and Internet companies, as well as advertisers, advertising agencies and trade associations whose goal is to ensure measurement services that are valid, reliable and effective. Measurement services desiring MRC Accreditation are required to disclose to their customers all methodological aspects of their service; comply with the MRC Minimum Standards for Media Rating Research and other standards MRC produces; and submit to MRC-designed audits to authenticate and illuminate their procedures. In addition, the MRC membership actively pursues research issues they consider priorities in an effort to improve the quality of research in the marketplace. Currently more than 100 research products are audited by the MRC.



Media Contact

Chris Harihar

chris@crenshawcomm.com

