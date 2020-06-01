ContinuServe Announces Carve-Out Advisory and Managed Services

/EIN News/ -- CAMBRIDGE, Mass., June 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ContinuServe , a leader in IT and finance business process outsourcing, today announces its carve-out advisory and managed service offerings to help private equity firms and corporate buyers execute carve-out acquisition transactions.



Carve-outs are transactions when a corporation sells a business unit, division or product line. In these transactions, another firm will buy carve-out units and then operate them. Typically, in carve-out transactions, the sold unit does not include back-office functions, such as information technology; finance and accounting; and human resources. Therefore, the buyer of the unit must quickly ramp-up these back-office functions to maintain business continuity.

Carve-outs can be very profitable M&A transactions for the buyers. Since carve-outs require specialized expertise and capabilities, they tend to have fewer possible buyers able to bid on target companies. Carve-outs include additional execution risk as businesses typically do not have their own standalone back-office systems. Private equity firms that partner with ContinuServe can leverage the company’s experience so they can more confidently bid and acquire carved-out units. This de-risks the carve-out transaction. Additionally, ContinuServe allows the private equity firm to complete more transactions since the private equity firms operating partners do not need to spend as much time on the carve-out IT and finance mechanics.

“We are excited to grow this business service for our private equity and strategic buyer clients,” said Pradeep Khurana, Managing Director of ContinuServe. “We have over fifteen years of experience providing outsourced systems and business processing services; we can now apply this expertise for corporate carve-out transactions. We help our acquirer clients from initial deal diligence, to detailed project scoping, transitional services agreement (TSA) negotiation and management, service migration, to steady-state managed service operations.”

“We are well-positioned to serve this exciting segment of the private equity market,” said Nate Medoff, Managing Director of ContinuServe. “We have global capabilities to serve our clients during these transactions which require efficiency and relevant experience.”

The ContinuServe team has resources of over 450 staff members, who can deliver IT and financial services to these carved-out units.

