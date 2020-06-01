Battle Bars Announces New Partnership with Bodybuilding.com

Battle Bars’ full line of better-tasting and better-for-you protein bars now available via Bodybuilding.com

“We are thrilled to partner with one of the largest online nutrition stores in the world, Bodybuilding.com,” said Battle Bars CEO Alex Witt. “Battle Bars and Bodybuilding.com share a vision for giving back through philanthropy, supporting Veteran/First responders, and meeting the demands of the fitness community for a better-tasting and better-for-you nutrition bar with no artificial sweeteners. Our partnership with Bodybuilding.com vastly expands our distribution network and ensures that our premium protein bars are available to the Bodybuilding.com community.”

“We at Bodybuilding.com are incredibly excited to bring on Battle Bars as a new vendor partner,” said Alec Heersink, Director of Partnerships at Bodybuilding.com. “Adding a veteran-owned company like Battle Bars, with such a unique protein bar offering, is an outstanding opportunity for us. We’re looking forward to growing this partnership in 2020 and beyond.”

About Battle Bars

Battle Bars, LLC is a veteran-owned business whose mission is to produce premium-ingredient protein bars made of hand-crafted, natural ingredients with an incredible taste and texture. Battle Bars help fuel your fight while promoting recovery and maintaining energy, ensuring optimal performance during even the biggest challenges. Battle Bars supports veterans and their families through a partnership with Operation Enduring Warrior (OEW), a veteran-founded non‐profit 501(c)(3) whose mission is to honor, empower, and motivate our nation’s wounded military and law enforcement veterans through physical, mental and emotional rehabilitation.

