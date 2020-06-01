With No Travel Plans Due to Coronavirus

Order Up a Little French Charm for the Table

/EIN News/ -- New Castle, DE, June 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Travel plans to Europe may be put on hold but you can still have a little French charm delivered directly to your front door. Order up a handmade French pitcher or an oil and vinegar bottle made by the potters at Jars Ceramics. These artisanal pieces are available at Didriks.com and Bloomindales.com and retail for $75 and $50 respectively. The pitchers and cruets make delightful hostess gifts and are hand glazed in elegant colors of celeste, quarts or jade. Since these tabletop accessories are handmade, they are all unique.

The Jars Tourron Natural 1-quart pitcher has a sleek ovoid shape. This vessel is designed for serving beverages: water, juice or cocktails or for creating a decorative centerpiece with a bouquet of fresh cut flowers. The 6.25-inch tall oil and vinegar bottle or cruet features a classic wine bottle shape fitted with a stainless-steel spout for easy pouring. The pitcher and the bottle are dishwasher-safe, microwave-safe, and chip-resistant.

Jars Ceramics is a French dinnerware brand with 150 years of ceramics-making experience, plus a keen artistic vision that’s earned the company a revered position on Michelin-starred tables like yam'Tcha and Septime. The ceramics are handcrafted by artisans in the south of France and come in beautiful colors with a touch of vintage charm and a bit of a modern flair. Jars Ceramics has been designated by the French Government as a Living Heritage Company, a label awarded to firms that keep high standards for their traditional and industrial expertise.

Susan Jardina Jars USA 917-825-0466 susan@jardinacommunications.com