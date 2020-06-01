RedSeal Appoints New CEO, Bryan Barney, Former Head of Symantec’s Enterprise Security Group

Ray Rothrock, cybersecurity, energy, and venture investing visionary, transitions to Executive Chairman

RedSeal ( www.redseal.net ), whose award-winning cyber terrain analytics platform helps companies measurably reduce their cyber risk, announced today the appointment of Bryan Barney as Chief Executive Officer. Ray Rothrock, an initial investor in RedSeal who has been at the helm since 2014, will remain active in the company as Executive Chairman of the Board.



Barney brings more than 29 years of experience in enterprise-grade commercial software and 18 years in cybersecurity. He has led organizations through massive growth, from early stage to IPO and beyond.

As CEO of RedSeal, Barney will drive continued development of the RedSeal platform and its commercial adoption by government agencies and Global 2000 companies. RedSeal’s sophisticated technology gives security and management teams the most holistic understanding of their organization's cyber risks – across physical, cloud, and virtual networks – including remote endpoints.

Before joining RedSeal, Barney led Symantec Enterprise Security Group through its transition from a traditional security company to a cloud services organization as general manager and senior vice president. In this time, he led the business unit responsible for Symantec's award-winning endpoint security, endpoint detection and response, data loss prevention, email security, IOT, and cloud workload protection products, which, in combination, generated $1.2B in annual bookings. He oversaw a team of 1,300 engineers, product managers, and other staff across 10 different locations.

Prior to Symantec, Barney was SVP and General Manager of the Network Security Group at Sophos Group plc for three years. During his tenure, Sophos expanded their network security business by an average 25% year-over-year, and helped the company go public on the London Stock Exchange.

Barney also spent 13 years at McAfee, where he served as EVP and head of product development for the broadest security portfolio in the industry. Under his leadership, McAfee’s offerings enjoyed a preeminent competitive position with seven products consistently placing in the leadership quarter of Gartner’s Magic Quadrant analysis. With these products, McAfee became a dominant security vendor among large enterprises and the US Federal government.

“The 2020 Verizon Data Breach Investigation Report confirms that configuration errors – the result of overwhelming network complexity – have been increasing since 2017, and are now practically ubiquitous,” said Barney. “Today’s networks are highly intricate and constantly evolving. It is nearly impossible for an administrator to fully understand a large network infrastructure, and you cannot secure what you do not understand. RedSeal’s sophisticated network modeling technology allows customers to understand the fundamentals of their network and quickly identify misconfigurations and prioritize security vulnerabilities. With the rapid adoption of public cloud, hybrid cloud, and multi-cloud environments, network security is becoming even more complex. The need for RedSeal’s technology is both urgent and universal. This is a truly exciting opportunity.”

Ray Rothrock, who is transitioning to executive chairman from CEO of RedSeal, has led the company through a number of milestones, including its recent growth equity investment from Symphony Technology Group (STG). He will remain very active in his strategic advisory role and continue to serve as a company evangelist.

“I’m thrilled to have Bryan aboard, as he’s something of a legend across the cybersecurity industry,” said Rothrock. “I’m impressed not just with his track record, but also his curiosity and data-based decision-making. Plus, he shares the team and the board’s commitment to building a great company with a culture that values its people and its customers."

By focusing on cybersecurity fundamentals, RedSeal helps government agencies and Global 2000 companies measurably reduce their cyber risk. With RedSeal’s cyber terrain analytics platform and professional services, enterprises improve their resilience to security events by understanding what’s on their networks, how it’s all connected, and the associated risk. RedSeal verifies that network devices are securely configured, validates network segmentation policies, and continuously monitors compliance with policies and regulations. It also prioritizes mitigation based on each vulnerability’s associated risk. The company is based in San Jose, Calif. Follow RedSeal on Twitter and LinkedIn .

