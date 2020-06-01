Conflict victims commission outlines strategies

Luanda, ANGOLA, June 1 - The Executive Secretariat of the Commission for the Implementation of the Plan of Reconciliation in Memory of Victims of Political Conflicts (CIVICOP) meets Wednesday with the Coordination of the Scientific Technical Group (GTC), in a meeting that aims to devise strategies. ,

The meeting, which takes place in Luanda, is the result of another meeting held by teleconference on 29 May, which reviewed the work produced by the GTC during the State of Emergency.

Also during the State of Emergency, which ran from 27 March to 25 May, the Commission for the Implementation of the Plan of Reconciliation in Memory of Victims of Political Conflicts (CIVICOP) held three more meetings by teleconference (23 March, 2 and 30 April).

In a press release, CIVICOP states that the meetings examined, among other issues, the working methodology for dealing with the episodes that occurred from 1975 to 2002, the definition of the concepts of victims, as well as the nature of the episodes and their scope.

On the table were also "the focus of reconciliation and the identification of historical errors.