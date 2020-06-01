Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 552 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 168,798 in the last 365 days.

Coronavirus - Uganda: Update on the COVID-19 Outbreak in Uganda (01-06-2020)

Ministry of Health - Republic of Uganda Download logo

The Ministry of Health confirms forty (40) new COVID-19 cases from 1,319 samples tested on 31st May 2020. All confirmed cases are Ugandans. Twenty-three (23) of the new confirmed cases are from 993 samples from Points of Entry while seventeen (17) are from 326 samples of contacts and alerts. The total confirmed COVID-19 cases in Uganda is now 457.

Additionally, thirty-one (31) foreign truck drivers (11 Tanzanians, 19 Kenyans and 1 Eritrean) tested positive for COVID-19 and were handed back to their respective countries of origin.

Confirmed Cases: 1. Twenty (20) of the confirmed cases are truck drivers who arrived from South Sudan via Elegu Point of Entry. 2. Two (2) of the confirmed cases are truck drivers who arrived from Tanzania via Mutukula Point of Entry. 3. One (1) of the confirmed cases is a truck driver who arrived via Padea Point of Entry. 4. Seventeen (17) of the confirmed cases are contacts to previously confirmed cases. These include: 2 from Gulu, 1 from Jinja, 3 from Amudat, 3 from Wakiso, 2 from Amuru, 1 from Yumbe, 2 from Zombo, 3 from Nebbi districts.

Currently, there are 303 admitted COVID-19 confirmed cases in 15 Referral Hospitals in the country. All are in stable condition. To-date, Uganda has registered a total of 72 COVID-19 recoveries and no COVID-19 related death recorded.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health - Republic of Uganda.

You just read:

Coronavirus - Uganda: Update on the COVID-19 Outbreak in Uganda (01-06-2020)

Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.