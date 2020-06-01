Weinberg Foundation Announces New Board Chair

Ambassador Fay Hartog-Levin (Ret.) Begins Three-Year Term

Baltimore, June 01, 2020 -- The Harry and Jeanette Weinberg Foundation today announced that Ambassador Fay Hartog-Levin (Ret.), who has served as a trustee of the Weinberg Foundation since 2016, has been elected as chair of the board for a three-year term beginning today.

The Weinberg Foundation’s five trustees—Ambassador Fay Hartog-Levin (Ret.); Robert T. Kelly, Jr.; Paula B. Pretlow; Gordon Berlin; and Nimrod Goor—are responsible for setting the policies that guide the Foundation’s investments and grantmaking. Grants are distributed primarily within the Foundation’s priority communities, all of which represent personal ties to the life and legacy of Harry Weinberg, as well as communities where trustees reside and provide leadership. The Foundation’s current assets total approximately $2.9 billion, and in 2020, the Foundation will provide approximately $130 million in grant activity supporting nonprofits, primarily in the US and Israel.

“It has been a privilege to serve as a trustee of the Weinberg Foundation, and I look forward to serving as the chair for the next three years,” said Ambassador Fay Hartog-Levin (Ret.). “Since my appointment as trustee four years ago, I have had the privilege of working to advance the mission and agenda of the Foundation as a whole, while also working specifically—in collaboration with our program team—to build a strong Foundation presence in my home of Chicago.” Ambassador Hartog-Levin added, “The pandemic and resulting economic crisis underscores the importance of the Foundation’s commitment to supporting individuals and families experiencing poverty, which has become even more critical at this unprecedented time.”

Ambassador Hartog-Levin succeeds Mr. Robert T. Kelly, Jr., who joined the Foundation in 2006 as a trustee and most recently served as the Foundation’s chair for a three-year term that concluded May 31, 2020.

“I am honored to have had the opportunity to serve as chair of the Weinberg Foundation for the last three years,” said Robert T. Kelly, Jr., Trustee. “As I continue to serve as a trustee, I will remain focused on prioritizing the Foundation’s asset growth as well as its philanthropic impact. I am confident that Ambassador Hartog-Levin will work successfully with the Board and staff to support the Foundation’s grantees and partners through this devastating pandemic and beyond.”

Foundation President and CEO Rachel Garbow Monroe remarked, “I wish to personally acknowledge and thank Rob Kelly for his significant contributions as chair over the last three years, including helping to direct the growth of the Foundation’s investments and real estate holdings; the transition and successful selection of several new board members; and helping to guide the Foundation’s grant work to be even more strategic and focused.” Monroe added, “We congratulate Ambassador Hartog-Levin as she begins her three-year term, and we welcome her leadership to the Foundation on a range of important issues, including the Foundation’s emergency response to COVID-19 that has already exceeded $10.5 million in grant funding.”

Ambassador Hartog-Levin is a Distinguished Fellow at the Chicago Council on Global Affairs. She was a lecturer at the University of Chicago Law School from 2013 to 2017. In addition, Ambassador Hartog-Levin was the 65th Ambassador of the United States of America to the Kingdom of the Netherlands from 2009 through 2011. Her parents were Dutch Jews who fled from the Netherlands to Suriname in 1942 and immigrated to the US in 1948, shortly before she was born. Ambassador Hartog-Levin’s prior professional roles include serving as a senior consultant at Res Publica Group, Vice President for External Affairs at the Field Museum, and a legal advisor to the Illinois State Board of Education. Her professional career includes 20 years in private practice representing primarily school boards, private and public colleges, and social service agencies.

Ambassador Hartog-Levin is a graduate of Northwestern University with a degree in Russian language and literature. She received her JD from Loyola University School of Law. Ambassador Hartog-Levin also holds an honorary LLM from Knox College. She resides in Winnetka, Illinois with her husband Daniel Levin, Chairman of The Habitat Company and CEO of East Bank Club. Ambassador Hartog-Levin has a daughter, a son, and three grandchildren.

About The Harry and Jeanette Weinberg Foundation: The Harry and Jeanette Weinberg Foundation, one of the largest private charitable foundations in the United States, is dedicated to meeting the basic needs of people experiencing poverty. In 2020, the Foundation will provide approximately $130 million in total grant activity supporting nonprofits that provide direct services in the areas of Housing, Health, Jobs, Education, and Community Services. The Foundation’s priority communities include Baltimore, Chicago, Hawaiʻi, Israel, New York City, Northeastern Pennsylvania, San Francisco, and Rural Communities (primarily rural areas within proximity to priority communities). The Foundation’s trustees are Ambassador Fay Hartog-Levin (Ret.), Chair; Robert T. Kelly, Jr.; Paula B. Pretlow; Gordon Berlin; and Nimrod Goor. Rachel Garbow Monroe serves as President and CEO. For more information, please visit www.hjweinbergfoundation.org.

Craig Demchak The Harry and Jeanette Weinberg Foundation 410-294-0994 cdemchak@hjweinberg.org