Creating a Better America and a Better World: Implementing the Equity Management-Plato Strategic Plan
Washington & Associates, Inc. is Announcing the Completion of a Comprehensive Strategic Plan” Designed to Help Create a Better America and a Better WorldSOLON, OH, UNITED STATES, June 3, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Washington & Associates, Inc. (W&A) is proud to announce that it has completed and posted two new white papers on the W&A website. White paper no. 005 is entitled “EM-P: Promoting Positive Populism is the Only Way to Save Liberal Democracy in America and Worldwide.” White Paper no. 006 is entitled “EM-P: Creating A More Equitable “New Normal” in the Wake of COVID-19.” With the completion of white papers nos. 005 and 006 and their associated blog posts, which have the same titles, all the significant components of the Equity Management-Plato Strategic Plan are now complete and none too soon.
In the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, America and the world are experiencing what looks like four additional simultaneous existential threats: broken societal systems, on-going systemic injustice, inequality exacerbated by COVID-19, and the crisis of liberal democracy generally. While it may look like there are four additional threats here, there is, in fact, only one additional threat. “Broken societal systems” lie at the heart of the problem; they are the “disease.” All the other “threats” are “symptoms.” If liberal democracy and civil society are to survive, we must immediately begin the process of fixing our broken social, political, and economic systems; this will require an action plan.
Winston Churchill once said: “failing to plan is planning to fail.” W&A agrees. Given what is at stake, failure is not an option. Fortunately, W&A has already developed an action plan. It is called "The Equity Management-Plato Strategic Plan." The Equity Management-Plato Strategic Plan’s components include:
• A book entitled “Ensuring Justice, Fairness, and Inclusion in America: Managing Equity in the 21st Century” contains a detailed plan for creating “Equity Management-Plato (EM-P). Equity Management System (“EM”) is a ground-breaking management system made up of an interrelated set of novel concepts, methods, and tools. EM is based on the political philosophy of John Rawls (see “Justice as Fairness”), the social and economic morality of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., and the judicial principle called “strict scrutiny.” EM is designed to help create a better America and a better world by helping to fix our broken societal systems. Pursuant to the logic of EM, the Plato Management Information System (“Plato” or “P”) is designed to monitor real-time sectoral operations and transactions; help uncover instances of injustice, unfairness, and exclusion; help create just, fair, and inclusive policy solutions; help make victims whole; and finally help prevent injustice, unfairness, and exclusion from reoccurring. The book is available on W&A’s website.
• Six white papers that show how to implement EM-P in America and worldwide and thereby make both America and the world better. The white papers are available on W&A’s website.
• A blog (“EM-P Blog”) on W&A’s website publishes news related to EM-P.
• EM-P promotional gear designed to help wearers make statements about their support for liberal democracy and civil society. The promotional gear is available on W&A’s website.
• An EM-P related social media presence on Facebook and Twitter.
• In keeping with the social distancing requirements associated with the global COVID-19 pandemic, for the foreseeable future, W&A will offer EM-P training, collaboration, coordination, etc. via video conferencing. See the instructions for joining EM-P related video conferences on W&A’s website.
• An Equity Management-Plato Strategic Plan Brochure is on the white paper page of W&A’s website.
Proceeds from the sale of the book and the gear will go toward implementing the strategic plan.
The strategic objective of the Equity Management-Plato Strategic Plan is to “help create a better America and a better world.” The tactical objectives of the Equity Management-Plato Strategic Plan are the following:
• Help fix broken social, political, and economic systems
• Help create just, fair, and inclusive societies
• Help create a more equitable “new normal” in the wake of COVID-19
• Help save liberal democracy in America and worldwide
This list of objectives is daunting. Trying to accomplish any one of them requires bold and imaginative strategies that would be equivalent to reimagining and reinventing liberal democracy itself. The Equity Management-Plato Strategic Plan is the only bold, original, robust, comprehensive, pragmatic, and cost-effective plan in existence that can achieve all these objectives (strategic and tactical) and achieve them all simultaneously.
The figure attached to this news release, entitled “Creating A Better America and a Better World: The Benefits of Equity Management-Plato,” shows the relationships between the implementation of EM-P in America and worldwide and the strategic and tactical objectives of the Equity Management-Plato Strategic Plan. The dynamics of the relationship works like this. The purposeful acts associated with implementing EM-P will fix broken social, political, and economic systems. Fixing broken social, political, and economic systems will yield positives externalities: just, fair, and inclusive societies; a more equitable new normal in the wake of COVID-19; and liberal democracy will be saved in America and worldwide. The creation of just, fair, and inclusive societies; the creation of a more equitable new normal in the wake of COVID-19; and the saving of liberal democracy in America and worldwide will help create a better America and a better world.
With the completion of the Equity Management-Plato Strategic Plan, W&A is reaching out to like-minded organizations, groups, and individuals seeking to establish partnerships with those looking to help resolve the disease and its symptoms. All people longing for a better America and a better world should buy the book and the gear; download and read the white papers; subscribe to the blog; be part of the solution. Together we can make the world in which we want to live and leave for our children.
Washington & Associates, Inc. is a privately held S corporation located in Solon, Ohio. W&A has been working on what is now EM-P for 32 years at the cost of millions of dollars. Today, W&A is announcing the completion of a mature solution designed to create a better America and a better world.
