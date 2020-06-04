Human Trials Show the Benefits of Intermittent Fasting

Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Intermittent Fasting has been scientifically proven to aid in weight loss, boost metabolism, and enhance hormone function. It is the best way to help your body.

TENAFLY, NEW JERSEY, US, June 4, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In a new study published in Nature Proteomics scientists found that intermittent fasting may prevent the onset of diabetes and cancer. While previous studies were conducted with mice, this study is based on human studies. Fourteen healthy men and women participated in a month long study where they fasted from sunrise to sunset, ending the day with a late-evening meal. This 30-day study led to the discovery of “anticancer serum proteomic signature and upregulated key regulatory proteins of glucose and lipid metabolism, insulin signaling, circadian clock, DNA repair, cytoskeleton remodeling, immune system, and cognitive function, and resulted in a serum proteome protective against cancer, obesity, diabetes, metabolic syndrome, inflammation, Alzheimer’s disease, and several neuropsychiatric disorders.”

The authors of the study concluded “In summary, our results suggest that 30-day intermittent fasting from dawn to sunset can be a preventive and therapeutic approach in cancer as well as in several metabolic, inflammatory and immune diseases, Alzheimer’s disease and neuropsychiatric disorders by resulting in a proteome protective against carcinogenesis, obesity, diabetes, metabolic syndrome, inflammation, cognitive dysfunction, and mental health. Further studies are needed to test the effect of dawn to sunset intermittent fasting in larger cohorts with consideration given to shorter durations of fasting and longer longitudinal follow-up after completion of intermittent fasting.”

While most people will find it difficult to fast, Weight Loss Buddy’s 3-Day Fast Start Diet makes intermittent fasting much more doable. The 3-Day Fast Start Diet is a carefully curated kit, scientifically formulated to simulate Fasting. So in essence it's "Fasting With Food" Reap all the health benefits of Fasting, lose weight, detox your body, and reverse aging in 3 days.

