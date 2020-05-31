Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Coronavirus - Uganda: Update on the COVID-19 Outbreak in Uganda (31-05-2020)

The Ministry of Health would like to update the general public that seven (7) frontline health workers have tested positive for COVID-19 in Uganda. The confirmed cases include: 3 nurses, 2 doctors and 2 senior level staff. They have all been admitted to Entebbe Grade B and Mulago National Specialized Hospital and are in stable condition.

A team of experts specialized in Infection, Prevention and Control (IPC), Case Management and Psychosocial management are currently in the various places where health workers tested positive to evaluate the response and investigate what could have led to the unfortunate infection of the health workers.

The Ministry of Health routinely tests health workers based on the high chances of exposure to COVID-19.

The total confirmed COVID-19 cases in Uganda is now 417.

The Ministry of Health will provide a detailed address in the course of the week to update the nation on the status of the COVID-19 outbreak in the country.

Currently, there are 287 admitted COVID-19 cases in 15 Referral Hospitals in the country. All are in stable condition. To-date, Uganda has registered a total of 72 COVID-19 recoveries and no COVID-19 related death recorded.

