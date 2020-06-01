COVID-19 Causing Emergency Plumber Needs Throughout NY Suffolk County Bay Shore Long Island

Emergency plumber Suffolk NY

To reduce the spread of COVID-19, people are sanitizing more than ever using disinfecting wipes. Such items should be tossed and not flushed down the toilet.

BAY SHORE, NY, UNITED STATES, June 1, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- To help reduce the worldwide spread of the COVID-19 Pandemic we have all been facing, people are cleaning and sanitizing more than ever and using disinfecting wipes in hopes of keeping their families safe. It is important to throw those items away in the trash and not flush those extra cleaning supplies down the toilet. Rob P., of Mr. Pipe Plumbing ( Emergency Plumber Bay Shore ), states, "We have had many plumbing problems relating to backed-up toilets due to people disposing of these items by flushing them down the toilet." As a result of not disposing of these items properly, it has caused many people the need to contact an emergency plumbing service. Mr. Pipe Plumbing, an Emergency Plumber Bay Shore, has seen a significant rise in such issues.More information is available on the Long Island Plumber company's website; https://www.mrpipeny.com Dealing with a backed-up toilet is not fun and there are some things you can do to help avoid this from occurring in your home or office. Homeowners and business owners are dealing with backed-up toilets because they are just not aware of what is safe and not safe to flush down toilets. Flushing paper towels, baby wipes, and feminine products are not good to flush and will cause backed-up toilets very quickly. These items are not made to break down in our wastewater systems and are harmful to our wastewater treatment companies. Flushing these items can harm the sewage line pumps and filters creating plumbing problems throughout Suffolk County including backed-up toilets. Are you aware that flushing wipes that say they are “flushable” can also clog pipes and can be the reason you are dealing with a toilet stopped up in your home or office? We recommend always having a small wastebasket next to your toilet to dispose of these items correctly to avoid creating a backed-up toilet plumbing problem.This is a big problem for wastewater treatment companies around Suffolk County New York. These companies are asking homeowners and business owners to only throw regular toilet paper down their toilets and avoid throwing paper towels, baby wipes, feminine napkins including tampons down the toilet which is the result of many plumbing problems in the area. These items need to be disposed of in a trash can. Wipes, paper towels, and feminine products will not break down like toilet paper does and will clog systems causing you the need to contact an emergency plumbing service.Flushing wipes are one of the main reasons for backed-up toilets and plumbing problems in the Suffolk County New York area. This has created a major problem with sewer systems and pumps. Public health and environmental concerns have also become an issue as many of our spills go into oceans, rivers, and lakes. To help protect our environment and public health it is important for everyone to do their part in helping to prevent sewer spills. This is even more important during the COVID-19 Pandemic we are currently dealing with. Please do your part in helping to keep our environment safe and dispose of things properly to avoid unnecessarily backed-up toilets and plumbing problems.Mr. Pipe Plumbing offers a range of services that set them apart from other plumbing service providers of Long Island by always offering free estimates on all their services. "You will always know the full cost of your repair prior to any work being done. That's not typical with most plumbers," Rob Perticone, Owner, explains. The benefit of free estimates is that all the pricing for each service is provided upfront. This means there are no hidden extras or additional charges to worry about.Regardless of the customer’s needs, they can rely on Mr. Pipe for honesty, reliability, and loyalty. All plumbing services are carried out by trained and certified professionals, and customers have peace of mind from knowing that they will have thorough and dependable services.The company states, “All our technicians are licensed and certified as well as highly trained to stay updated with the newest industry technologies. You'll get friendly plumbers and contractors with over 30 years of experience to provide superior services.”Among the emergency plumbing services, the company offers are heater services for HVAC systems, residential boilers, and air conditioning. Plumbing services include plumbing system maintenance, clogged drain services, pipework, leak repair, and sump pumps.Customers can avoid expensive plumbing system issues and improve the performance and longevity of their equipment through high quality and affordable services.Further, Mr. Pipe Plumbing is offering a $25 coupon for all emergency service calls throughout 2020. Those wishing to find out more can visit the company website above or download the coupon from their Google Page at: https://g.page/mrpipeny?share

