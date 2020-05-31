Governor Walz Extends Temporary Nighttime Curfew

Curfew will be extended across Minneapolis-Saint Paul by one day, beginning tonight at 8pm until 6am Monday

[ST. PAUL, MN] – Governor Tim Walz today signed /governor/assets/EO%2020-68%20Final_tcm1055-434218.pdfExecutive Order 20-68 extending the temporary nighttime curfew for one night to provide safety for Minnesota residents from individuals who have engaged in unlawful and dangerous activity in recent days and threatened the security of lawful demonstrators and first responders.

“The curfew on Friday and Saturday night allowed our law enforcement to target those who meant to do harm to our communities,” said Governor Walz. “Law enforcement made several arrests and seized weapons, narcotics, long guns, handguns, magazines and knives. We have reason to believe that bad actors continue to infiltrate the rightful protests of George Floyd’s murder, which is why we are extending the curfew by one day.”

“Thank you to all those who stayed home and made plans with your neighbors to keep our communities safe,” said Lt. Governor Flanagan. “I recognize that a military presence in our cities causes deep discomfort for many, especially those who have experienced trauma. We cannot forget to center justice for George Floyd in this movement while bringing peace to our streets and calm to our neighborhoods. This is an important step to ensure safety, so we can begin to rebuild.”

The temporary curfew is extended from 8pm tonight (Sunday) to 6am tomorrow (Monday) night. During the curfew, no one is allowed to travel on Minneapolis and Saint Paul streets or public places, except for first responders, members of the media, people going back and forth to work, individuals seeking emergency care or fleeing danger, and people experiencing homelessness. Curfews are not limited to Minneapolis and St. Paul. Mayors and local governments across the state can issue their own curfews.

All Minnesotans in Minneapolis and Saint Paul are urged to voluntarily comply, and to comply with instructions from law enforcement. Peace officers will enforce the curfew and arrest those who refuse to comply.

The state has activated a Multi-Agency Command Center (MACC). The MACC will serve as a unified command of several different law enforcement and public safety agencies to support the state’s response.

On May 25, 2020, George Floyd died while in custody of the Minneapolis Police Department. The Walz-Flanagan Administration is committed to addressing the systemic inequities and discrimination that led to this incident and seeking justice.