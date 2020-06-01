Twenty Leaders Featured in New Book on Emotional Intelligence (EQ) Leadership
Through powerful storytelling, self-assessments, and exercises, readers discover and activate their emotional intelligence leadership “superpowers”
When we read stories about others, we receive clues about our own emotional intelligence leadership abilities, as well as uncover new ways we can put those superpowers into action.”DES MOINES, IA, UNITED STATES, June 1, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With the demand for emotional intelligence skills set to increase six-fold in 3-5 years according to recent research by Capgemini, the need for emotionally intelligent leaders on the rise. The new book How to Be an Emotionally Intelligent Leader (While Crushing Your Goals) was created to “help you unlock the best kept secret to a long and prosperous career—your own emotional intelligence—and how you can use it to lead yourself and those around you in a way that makes you relevant, respected, and indispensable.”
— Cheryl O'Donoghue, MS
In Section I of the book, readers get to take one of the self-assessments author, Cheryl O’Donoghue, uses in her corporate training programs to help uncover what makes you an emotionally intelligent leader—your emotional intelligence attributes or superpowers. She also guides you through a series of exercises to raise further your emotional intelligence leadership abilities.
Section II features twenty individual Profiles of Emotionally Intelligent Leaders. “These are fascinating people who represent a diverse group of leaders of all ages and backgrounds," says O'Donoghue. "Many of us don’t know what emotional intelligence leadership strengths or superpowers we possess. When we read stories about others, we receive clues about our own emotional intelligence leadership abilities, as well as uncover new ways we can put those superpowers into action.”
The leaders profiled in How to Be an Emotionally Intelligent Leader are (in alphabetical order):
• Lorraine Bassett, WWPS Principal Technical Business Development Leader for Amazon Web Services IoT
• Dan Boynton, Senior Vice President at GrupoNGN, Inc.
• Paige Clancy, Director of Sales at Link121
• Carrie Ferrero, Sales Engineer, Connected2Fiber, Inc.
• Blythe Girnus, Director, Education at a leading not-for-profit technology trade association
• Ariana Goldstein, CORE Team Member at GirlCon Chicago, Co-Founder and Co-President of GirlsCode, and Code Coach at the CoderSchool
• Dede Haas, Channel Sales Strategist, Practitioner, and Coach, DLH Services, LLC
• N. Hayden, CEO and Founder at Arete Consultants
• Rokeya Jones, Senior Director at Microsoft, 5G Program Technologist, CEO at AGNM, INC., and serial entrepreneur
• Colleen Kranz, Director of Marketing at Renodis
• Mary Kurer, Learning and Development Consultant, Coach, and Professional Trainer
• Jaclyn Lindsey, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer, kindness.org
• Heather K. Margolis, Founder and CEO at Channel Maven Consulting
• Lisa M. Masiello, Chief Marketing Officer and Founder at TECHmarc Labs, Inc.
• Michelle Ruyle, Vice President Digital Transformation at Intelisys, a ScanSource company
• Jacqueline R. Scott, JD, ML, Public policy innovator and Director for the Howard County Department of Community Resources and Services, Maryland
• Cheryl Shapero, Self-employed Senior Leadership Consultant and Coach; Adjunct Faculty at Georgetown University; Senior Facilitator and Coach at AchieveUnite
• Brendan Sullivan, Founder of Corporate Creativity Coach
• Wayne Turmel, Co-founder at Remote Leadership Institute
• Deborah L. Ward, Owner and CEO, Televergence Solutions, Inc.
In addition to the leaders profiled, Theresa Caragol, Founder and CEO at AchieveUnite, Inc. (achieveunite.com) contributed the book foreword. “Cheryl’s book goes right to the core of emotional intelligence leadership. It doesn’t dance around the sidelines,” Theresa says. “It’s insightful, often funny, and always poignant. What’s remarkable is that the book itself is like the Swiss army knife of pocket tools—complete with stories, exercises, guidelines, summaries, and the extraordinary emotional intelligence leadership ‘superpowers’ self-assessment. It’s an incredible resource for people to use and reference.”
All royalties earned from O’Donoghue’s books go to the charitable nonprofit Mission Sisters Who Work (missionsisterswhowork.org). Mission Sisters provides women self-empowerment and emotional intelligence books and training, as well as scholarships needed to help take charge of their lives, so they are well-equipped to close their own gender, opportunity, and pay gaps. The organization has a special focus on serving those from underprivileged communities interested in business or STEM careers.
How to Be an Emotionally Intelligent Leader as well as other books by the author—How to Be a Woman in Technology and How to Be a Woman in Business are available on Amazon.
Visit BnEiLeader.com or cherylodonoghue.com for more information on the author, her books, and additional resources she has available to develop emotional intelligence leadership in companies and individuals.
Cheryl O'Donoghue
Mission Sisters Who Work
+1 630-253-8861
email us here