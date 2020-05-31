Defence minister checks troops readiness in border areas

Dundo, ANGOLA, May 31 - The minister of Defence, Former Combatants and Veterans of the Homeland, João dos Santos "Liberdade", arrived last Saturday in the north-eastern province of Lunda Norte, to learn about the readiness of the Angolan Armed Forces (FAA)’s troops in the municipalities bordering the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC).,

At the airport of Kamaquenzo, in the city of Dundo, the minister was received by the governor of the province of Lunda Norte, Ernesto Muangala, with whom he discussed matters related to the measures to prevent and combat the spread of covid-19, as well as the state of the borders control work.

At the meeting, Ernesto Muangala reiterated the need to reinforce the number of military personnel in the border areas, taking into account its 770-kilometre extension, to guarantee effectiveness in the fight against illegal immigration.

He considered it worrying the cases of border violations by the citizens of the DRC, a country that already registers community circulation of the new coronavirus.

On Sunday (31), the minister is to visit 32nd FAA Motorized Infantry unit, located in the municipality of Chitato, to later travel to the Municipality of Cuango, where the base of the 75th FAA Motorized Infantry Brigade is located.

Meanwhile, ANGOP has learnt that the minister is also due to visit by the middle of this week the provinces of Cunene and Huíla, respectively, areas that make up the Southern Military Region.