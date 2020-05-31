Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Angolan President encourages open dialogue

Luanda, ANGOLA, May 31 - The President of the Republic, João Lourenço, encouraged last Saturday the continuous open dialogue and concert of ideas between State institutions and civil society.,

In messages posted on his Twitter account, the Angolan Head of State reiterates that together Angolans are stronger.

 

According to the President – whose declaration alludes to last Friday’s consultation meeting he organised and which served to converse with members of civil society - it is clear that everyone is committed to the country's economic and social development, regardless of partisan sympathy .

 

"The fight against Covid-19 unites the Nation, its children and the whole society", wrote the statesman.

 

He added that the meeting with civil society was very fruitful, with valuable contributions to the measures to be taken in order for the country to face the challenges of the present and the near future.

 

The meeting aimed to address issues related to the impact of Covid-19 on the economy and on the lives of families, within the scope of strategies to combat the pandemic.

