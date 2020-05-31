VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 20A501926

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Mikkola

STATION: Derby

CONTACT#: 802-334-8881

DATE/TIME: 05/30/2020 @ 2058 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: VT Route 191, Derby, VT

VIOLATION: DUI

ACCUSED: Quentin Lee

AGE: 25

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Morrisville, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 05/30/2020 at approximately 2058 hours, a trooper with

the Vermont State Police stopped a vehicle on VT Route 191 in the Town of Derby,

VT for speeding. The operator was identified as Quentin Lee. Lee exhibited signs

of impairment and after an investigation was placed under arrest for suspicion

of DUI. Lee was transported to the Derby Barracks for processing and was later

released on a citation.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 06/30/2020 @ 0830 hours

COURT: Orleans

LODGED - LOCATION: No

BAIL: n/a

MUG SHOT: INCLUDED

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

Trooper Joshua Mikkola

Vermont State Police

Troop A – Derby Barracks

35 Crawford Road

Derby, Vermont 05829

Joshua.Mikkola@Vermont.gov

802-334-8881