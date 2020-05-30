Governor Walz, Lieutenant Governor Flanagan Urge Minnesotans to Respect Curfew in Twin Cities

[ST. PAUL, MN] – Governor Tim Walz and Lieutenant Governor Peggy Flanagan are urging Minnesotans to respect the curfew in affect in Minneapolis and Saint Paul beginning at 8:00pm tonight until 6:00am Sunday morning.

“At 8pm tonight, it is time to separate out the people who are protesting peacefully in pursuit of justice from those who wish to undermine this movement through chaos and violence,” Governor Walz said. “I urge all Minnesotans to respect the curfew in the Twin Cities as we take necessary action to protect the safety of our communities.”

“Many Minnesotans have protested peacefully today, and we fully support them in their pursuit of justice and systemic change,” Lieutenant Governor Flanagan said. “But please know that there are people who are creating chaos to undermine this critical movement. Stay home tonight so that we can remove those folks who are harming us and are detracting from the memory of George Floyd.”

During the curfew, no one may travel on Minneapolis and Saint Paul streets or public places, except for first responders, members of the media, people going back and forth to work, individuals seeking emergency care or fleeing danger, and people experiencing homelessness. Curfews are not limited to Minneapolis and Saint Paul, mayors across the state can issue their own curfews.

All Minnesotans in Minneapolis and Saint Paul are urged to voluntarily comply. Peace officers will enforce the curfew and arrest those who refuse to comply.

Since George Floyd’s death on May 25, thousands of Minnesotans have expressed their frustration in a peaceful and constructive manner. In addition to the constructive demonstrators and protesters, some individuals engaged in unlawful and dangerous activity, including acts of arson, rioting, looting, and damaging public and private property.