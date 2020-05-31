Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
St. Albans Barracks\\ Aggravated Assault

STATE OF VERMONT

                                DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

                                          VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

PRESS RELEASE

               

CASE# 20A202275

TROOPER: A. Currier                                                              

STATION: St. Albans Barracks                     

CONTACT# 802 524 5993

 

DATE/TIME: 05/30/2020 at approximately 1538 hours

LOCATION: N River Street, Swanton, VT

VIOLATION: Aggravated Assault

 

ACCUSED: Joseph Phillips

AGE: 49

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Swanton, VT

 

VICTIM: Tyler Honsinger

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

               

                On May 30th, 2020 at approximately 1538 hours the Vermont State Police were dispatched to a dispute on N River Street in Swanton, VT. Upon investigation, it was determined that Joseph Phillips (Age 49 of Swanton, VT) committed the crime of Aggravated Assault by threatening Tyler Honsinger with a Ruger 380 ICP. Phillips was subsequently placed under arrest and transported to the St. Albans Barracks for processing. At the conclusion of the processing, Phillips was released on citation to appear in Franklin County District Court on 06/01/2020 at 1300 hours to answer for the charge of Aggravated Assault. Phillips was released on conditions.            

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE: 06/01/2020      

COURT: Franklin County District Court

MUG SHOT: Yes

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

 

Trooper Audrey Currier (220)

Vermont State Police

St. Albans Barracks

Phone: (802) 524-5993

Email: audrey.currier@vermont.gov

 

