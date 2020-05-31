St. Albans Barracks\\ Aggravated Assault
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
PRESS RELEASE
CASE# 20A202275
TROOPER: A. Currier
STATION: St. Albans Barracks
CONTACT# 802 524 5993
DATE/TIME: 05/30/2020 at approximately 1538 hours
LOCATION: N River Street, Swanton, VT
VIOLATION: Aggravated Assault
ACCUSED: Joseph Phillips
AGE: 49
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Swanton, VT
VICTIM: Tyler Honsinger
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On May 30th, 2020 at approximately 1538 hours the Vermont State Police were dispatched to a dispute on N River Street in Swanton, VT. Upon investigation, it was determined that Joseph Phillips (Age 49 of Swanton, VT) committed the crime of Aggravated Assault by threatening Tyler Honsinger with a Ruger 380 ICP. Phillips was subsequently placed under arrest and transported to the St. Albans Barracks for processing. At the conclusion of the processing, Phillips was released on citation to appear in Franklin County District Court on 06/01/2020 at 1300 hours to answer for the charge of Aggravated Assault. Phillips was released on conditions.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE: 06/01/2020
COURT: Franklin County District Court
MUG SHOT: Yes
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Trooper Audrey Currier (220)
Vermont State Police
St. Albans Barracks
Phone: (802) 524-5993
Email: audrey.currier@vermont.gov