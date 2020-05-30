For Immediate Release:

Gov. Ricketts Comments on Protests, Destruction of Property

LINCOLN – Today, Governor Pete Ricketts issued a statement following protests and destruction of property in Lincoln and Omaha.

“I have seen the video of former Officer Chauvin killing George Floyd, and I am appalled and angry. Events like this break the trust between law enforcement and communities of color. Justice must be served. Susanne and I send our deepest condolences to the Floyd family as we all grieve.”

“Thank you to the significant majority of protestors who were peaceful last night. Peaceful protest is the right way to exercise our First Amendment rights. Thank you to the law enforcement who professionally managed the protest.”

“I condemn the destruction of property in both Lincoln and Omaha. This distracts from the memory of George Floyd and the grief and anguish being expressed in the wake of his death.”

“I have been in direct communication with local officials in both Lincoln and Omaha, and the state will continue to support their work.”

“Here in Nebraska, we will continue to build strong lines of communication between our government agencies and communities of color.”

