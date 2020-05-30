Pastor Ricky New Gospel Reggae Album Release
When You Love GOD You Love Serving GOD And Pastor Ricky Payne Loves GOD”ROCKVILLE, MD, WASHINGTON , UNITED STATES, May 30, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Pastor Ricky was born in Southside Kingston Jamaica but grew up in East Kingston in Franklin town, than migrated to the United States. While living on Lacy Road in Franklin town East Kingston, where a Sound system named Soul Express also resided, he was inspired at age 7 by Reggae Artists such as the late Johnny Ringo, Welton Irie, Lone Ranger, Oh Lord, and Carlton Livingston. Prior to being saved he spent his life in the Dance Halls in Washington DC as a Deejay on his uncle Freddy Dread sound system named Emperor International in the early 80s and mid 90s.Over 25 years ago the Lord called Pastor Ricky and he answered the Master’s called by walking away from the Dance halls to serve the Lord faithfully in ministry. However, in January 2019 the Lord deposited into his Spirit to produced his first Reggae Gospel Album titled "From the Dance Hall to the Church Hall." The Album has 10 tracks. The Album is released and is available online on all Digital Outlets worldwide NOW. Pastor Ricky performed His first Gospel concert in Queens, New York and shared the stage with King Arthur, and Kevin Heath. To date, Pastor Ricky have ministered in Many live performances and have shared the stage with Minister Michael Reid, Patrick Reid, Keesa Peart, Eddie Nebelit, Minister Ted Robinson, DC Praise, Wayne Mr. Praise, Beverly Rose, Bro Kenny Nelson and others.To date, Pastor Ricky was blessed to ministered four Virtual live Concerts sharing the live with Glacia Robinson, Flavia Beswick, Brotha George, Delroy Cooper, Winsome Douglas, Devon Silver, Jesus Rambo, Jennifer Cruz, Orville West, Amen Virtuous, and Chiny Ezzike. To date, Pastor Ricky has been blessed to conduct 46 live Gospel Radio station interviews and has made 63 Drops and 65 Dubplate Specialists for several different Radio station disc jockey personalities His Music Is Truly Inspiring And Uplifting it's a Blessings To All Who Hears It .
