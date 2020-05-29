Victor Hardy Attorney Finds Success in Intellectual Property Law Supported by His Background in Art and Philosophy
EINPresswire.com/ -- For the past twenty years, Victor Hardy has been scoring win after win while representing his clients in patent infringement litigation. What helps Victor continue to find success in this challenging type of law practice? A complete understanding of PTO proceedings, the ever-changing law regarding digital media, and a creative approach to litigation ensure that he arrives in court fully prepared for the challenges ahead. As an avid creator of miniature art and student of philosophy in his free time, Victor Hardy brings the unique aspects of each discipline together to the benefit of his clients.
Victor Hardy Leads the Charge to Numerous Wins in Patent Infringement Litigation
While Victor Hardy does specialize in internet search and multimedia streaming technology, his legal acumen is regularly tested in other areas where patent infringement cases arise. He has challenged corporate giants such as Google, Netflix, and Acer, coming out on top with findings and settlements in the favor of his client. When representing clients in such a wide range of industries, Victor Hardy must constantly seek new ways to present his case while fully comprehending the details of the case.
Exploring the World of Art Fuels Creative Thinking for Victor Hardy
Since no two cases are quite the same, it always requires a unique approach to the table when seeking the argument that will sway the judge and jury. As a dedicated enthusiast and award-winning artist in the miniature art world, Victor Hardy says, "As painters, we're constantly searching for ways to improve our paintings with whatever resources we have. We learn to think outside the box from the get-go."
Favorite Philosophers Give Victor Hardy More Reason to Research and Question the Status Quo
Along with a love for art, Victor Hardy holds a deep-seated passion for philosophers, specifically those great thinkers who challenge the world around us. Some of his favorite quotes include, "Cogito, ergo sum," from Rene Descartes and, "There is only one good, knowledge, and one evil, ignorance,’ by Socrates.
By giving great thought and thoroughly investigating every detail associated with each patent infringement case he tackles, he ensures that every client receives the best possible representation when the litigation begins.
Victor Hardy continues to expand his portfolio of winning cases for patent infringement and intellectual property law at his law offices in Austin, TX.
Caroline Hunter
Caroline Hunter
