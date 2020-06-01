Cloud Payments To Unveil Digital Commerce Solution

Launches mobile digital commerce platform to address the new normal

Our new Fundz platform is the culmination of many years of experience and innovation.” — Mike Love, CEO at Cloud Payments

AUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, June 1, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cloud Payments, operator of The Cloud Payments Network, today announced the upcoming release of its new Digital Currency platform called Fundz. Fundz enables consumers and businesses to transition from legacy payments to advanced, contactless transactions suitable for the global new normal and the Digital Economy in which consumers and merchants interact efficiently and securely.

“Cloud Payments has been a pioneer and leader in Digital Transformation of the global legacy payments system and our new Fundz platform is the culmination of many years of experience and innovation. We are very excited to begin Private Beta testing of our Share.Fundz product and look forward to the full launch later this year.” says Mike Love, CEO at Cloud Payments and 35 year veteran of the industry.

COVID-19 is having a major impact on the payments industry as people continue to worry about handling cash and touching credit-card terminals. Cloud Payments’ introduction of Fundz addresses those concerns while delivering additional digital capabilities and features for consumers and merchants.

You can contact Cloud Payments at media@cloudpayments.com or give us a call at (888) 282-2021.

About Cloud Payments:

Cloud Payments is a specialized FinTech on a mission to digitally transform global commerce to enhance interactions between consumers, merchants and governments. As enterprises around the world tackle the challenge of rapid change in all forms of commerce while also planning for the ultimate transformation to the Digital Economy, Cloud Payments stands ready to help with decades of experience, advanced technologies and patented tools and techniques that will help for a smooth journey. Learn more about us by visiting http://www.cloudpayments.com