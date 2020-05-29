Vikki Yeh Joins Pursell Agri-Tech as Director of International Sales
Experienced international fertilizer professional, Vikki Yeh joins Pursell Agri-Tech as Director of International Sales.SYLACAUGA, AL, UNITED STATES, May 29, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Pursell Agri-Tech is pleased to announce that it has expanded its team with the addition of Vikki Yeh, an experienced specialty agriculture, turf and ornamental sales, and marketing manager. Yeh joins Pursell as a Director of International Sales. She will work closely with the entire Pursell Agri-Tech team to develop commercial strategies and identify and support key partners for expanding Pursell’s innovative polymer coated nutrient solutions that provide industry-leading nutrient-use efficiency and improved crop yields and productivity, while also protecting the environment.
Yeh holds an MBA degree focused in International Business Management from the Thunderbird School of Global Management in Arizona. She has spent over 15 years working in the fertilizer and water quality industries in Colorado, where she held multiple roles in sales, marketing and operations. Yeh comes to Pursell from Koch Agronomic Services and Agrium where she developed a presence in the international controlled-release market for various products. Prior to the fertilizer world, Yeh spent six years working for Danaher Corporation, a globally diversified conglomerate, as global product line manager.
“I’m very honored to be a part of the innovative Pursell Agri-Tech team. It is my passion to see the use of controlled-release fertilizer changing the lives of farmers, giving them more security, more money in their pockets, and more time to spend with their families. With the next generation of controlled-release fertilizer from Pursell, I believe we are equipped to help feed the world and provide growers with a product that meets their needs.”
“Our aim is to grow internationally,” says Nick Adamchak, Pursell Agri-Tech president and CEO. “With the addition of Vikki Yeh to our team, we are well positioned to strategically move into new markets. Our controlled-release fertilizers can help growers around the world achieve the crop yields they need to be more productive in an environmentally sustainable way. Vikki will play a critical role in expediting our expansion into international markets.”
